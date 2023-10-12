Twitch streamers can now block banned users from watching streams

Twitch is rolling out a feature that lets streamers block banned users from viewing their streams while logged in, the company has announced.

Twitch noted that banned users can still view live streams from an incognito window or while logged out.

“If you’re the channel owner, you can prevent banned users from watching your livestreams,” the Amazon-owned company said in its anti-harassment features guide.

“Banned users can still watch livestreams from an incognito window or while logged out, and will still be able to access VODs, highlights, and clips.”

This is because there isn’t a foolproof way of identifying logged-out users (IP banning could clobber innocent users on the same network as the person who’s been banned).

Twitch also plans to add features to stop banned users from watching previously recorded videos (VODs), highlights, and clips.

The company rolled out the feature in response to community feedback.

During its 20th Patch Notes episode, senior product manager Trevor Fisher said the move was the first step in addressing the harassment issues on the platform.

“We’ve gotten a lot of feedback over the years, to be honest, that people want their channel bans to do more,” he said.

The new feature won’t be available to all streamers immediately, with the Twitch Support account on Twitter (now X) saying the update will roll out over time.

