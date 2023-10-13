Google adds AI image generator to Search

Google has announced that users who opted in for its Search Generative Experience (SGE) will be able to generate images directly from the Google Search bar using artificial intelligence (AI).

SGE is the company’s vision for the future of Google Search, where the system will leverage AI to respond to queries using data from links that would have previously been shown as search results.

The updates announced on Thursday, 12 October 2023, expand the experience, returning generated images instead of generative text.

“Beginning today, we’re introducing the ability to create images with our generative AI-powered Search experience,” Google said.

The company used an example of someone who wants to create a birthday card for their friend’s birthday, whose favourite animal is a Capybara.

By entering the text prompt “draw a picture of a capybara wearing a chef’s hat and cooking breakfast”, SGE returns four generated images.

Clicking or tapping on one of the images will provide more details on the style, for example:

“A photorealistic image of a capybara wearing a chef’s hat and cooking breakfast in a forest, grilling bacon.”

From there, users can add further detail to tweak the generated images and export the generated images to their Google Drive or download them.

Users can also generate images directly in Google Images. For example, one may search for “spooky dog house ideas” for a Halloween-themed dog house, and Google Images will generate an image based on that.

Combining Google’s generative image AI with Google Lens for prompts like the above can help users discover real-world products that closely match their descriptions.

Users can only access the new generative AI feature if they have signed up for Google Labs and have opted in for the SGE programme. It will also only be available to users in the US at first.

