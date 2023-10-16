Musk says war hurts Twitter ad revenue

Elon Musk said advertising revenue on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, “drops massively during war,” according to a post in response to a user’s tweet about her payouts going down.

His comment comes as X faces growing regulatory scrutiny in the European Union over concerns about potential violent or terrorism-related content on the social media platform.

Musk didn’t refer to any specific conflict in his post.

Advertising revenue on our platform drops massively during war — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2023

