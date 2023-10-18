YouTube is rolling out a major update that will see the platform add three dozen new features and design updates, the company announced in a blog post.

New features include “stable volume”, press to zoom, improved seeking, and search by voice or song, and YouTube says the updates will roll out to users globally over the coming weeks.

YouTube is adding a “stable volume” feature, enabled by default, to address sudden volume fluctuations during videos.

Stable volume is mobile-specific, and YouTube started rolling it out to users on Tuesday, 17 October 2023.

The new press-to-zoom feature — specifically, “Press to 2x” — will let users press and hold anywhere on the video to bump the playback speed to 2x.

“If you’re one of the users who enjoy watching videos in double time, it’s now easier to do so,” said YouTube.

“Once you get to the part of the video you want, simply let go!”

The platform has also increased the size of the thumbnail shown while seeking through a video, which YouTube says will make finding the best moments in videos easier.

“We’re also making it easier to change your mind — if you start seeking and need to go back, move your finger to where you started and lift when you feel a vibration; we’ll snap you back to the exact part of the video where you left off,” it added.

Users will get access to a lock screen on YouTube’s mobile platforms that will let users lock their screen to prevent unwanted interruptions, like accidentally tapping on the home button.

YouTube is also introducing a Shazam-like feature that will let users search for a song by playing, singing, or humming it. However, it will only be available to Android users at first.

“Using AI to match the sound to the original recording, this feature will roll out in the next few weeks, and will be available on Android devices for now,” said YouTube.

YouTube creators will soon be able to set visual cues and animations for their like and subscribe buttons that appear in sync with the video.

“When creators ask viewers to ‘like’ or ‘subscribe,’ a visual cue on those buttons will appear in sync with the video,” said YouTube.

“Once fans smash that button, a subtle explosion of playful sparkles will reward them.”

Video uploads will also get a new view count animation with real-time numbers to show users how many others are engaging with what they’re watching.

Now read: Twitter starts charging new users for basic features