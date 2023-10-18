Big change for Twitter fact-checkers

Twitter/X has made a major update to its user-driven fact-checking feature, making it compulsory to include sources in Community Notes.

In a post on Wednesday, the social media platform said it would require links to sources for proposed notes.

“We haven’t previously required this, as some helpful notes inherently do not need sources – for example, they refer to details of the post or media it contains,” Twitter said.

“But those instances are less common, and we believe the overall impact of this change will be positive.”

The source-citing requirement follows an explosion of fake imagery and misleading video content about the Israel–Hamas conflict posted on Twitter recently.

It also comes after multiple erroneous Community Notes surfaced, potentially incorrectly alleging that genuine photos were fake.

One of the most horrific claims from the Hamas attack on Israeli towns close to the Gaza border on 7 October 2023 was that the terrorist group had murdered 40 babies at the Kfar Aza kibbutz.

Many found the claim hard to believe, alleging it was propaganda being used by the Israeli government.

The government responded by releasing several autopsy photos of deceased babies it alleged were killed by Hamas.

In one instance, a photo purporting to show the charred body of a baby was community-noted for supposedly being AI-generated,

However, the flagger had used only the Optic AI detector to make this claim.

The Community Note was removed after it was discovered the photo was incorrectly flagged as AI-generated due to the blurring of a part of the image for sensitive viewers.

Another image that had its Community Note reversed showed what appeared to be a kids’ playroom with blood across the floor.

A Twitter user had flagged the post as potentially misleading because the blood appeared to have an unrealistic colour while only citing a Wikipedia entry about blood.

Twitter also said Community Notes that cited sources are much more likely to earn a “Helpful” status.

“This is not surprising, as sources make notes more easily verifiable by viewers and raters,” Twitter stated.

Sources will not be required for notes explaining why added context isn’t needed.

The platform said it would monitor the impact of the change and continue to improve based on what it learned.

Twitter owner Elon Musk also chimed in on the update, stating that links to “actual source data”, not some “bs press article”, would matter.

“Many legacy media organisations have no business model or meaningful circulation anymore — they just exist as propaganda tools for their owners,” Musk said.

