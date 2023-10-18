Massmart has announced that it will begin selling MrBeast’s Feastables chocolate bars from Friday, 20 October.

MrBeast, real name James Stephen Donaldson, has over 200 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel.

The MrBeast channel is the second-largest on the platform (behind Indian record label T-Series), and the largest of any individual content creator by a significant margin.

Donaldson shot to fame by tackling outlandish tasks, giving away huge sums to strangers, and generally spending massive sums on making videos.

Famously, Donaldson would take the full amount a video’s sponsor would pay and spend it on the production or give it away on camera.

Massmart said it would stock four variants of the YouTuber’s chocolate brand: Milk Chocolate, Deez Nuts (milk chocolate with peanut butter), Crunch (milk chocolate with puffed rice), and Original Chocolate.

Each chocolate bar will sell for R49.95.

For reference, Makro sells various 80g Cadbury slabs for under R20 each.

“The future of retail is about innovation and ensuring you keep up with trends and demand,” said Massmart marketing vice president Katherine Madley.

“Since Feastables are hugely popular overseas, we saw the opportunity to be the first to launch them in the local market and expect that our younger customers will be excited about the launch.”

Donaldson has several connections to South Africa.

In addition to being in a relationship with South African author and gaming personality Thea Booysen, two senior members of his philanthropic operation are South African-born.

Beast Philanthropy executive director Darren Margolias was born in South Africa and relocated to North Carolina.

He served on the Furkids Animal Rescue & Shelters board for over 20 years and has been executive director of Beast Philanthropy since July 2020.

South African filmmaker Dan Mace is the chief creative officer of Beast Philanthropy.

Outside the advertising world, Mace became well-known for his collaboration with YouTube star Casey Neistat.