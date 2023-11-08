YouTube testing AI comment summaries and a video chatbot

YouTube is testing new generative AI features for Premium subscribers, including AI-generated comment summaries and a chatbot that will answer questions about what you’re watching.

The features are opt-in, so YouTube Premium subscribers won’t have access to them unless they sign up to test them.

The comment summary feature will organise comments into “easily digestible” themes.

The company shared an example of a Mr Beast video, with comments split into themes like “People love Bryan the bird” and “Lazarbeam should be in more videos”.

However, not all comments are constructive and could be deemed offensive.

YouTube says topics are only pulled from published comments and won’t be created from comments that are under review, contain blocked words or are from blocked users.

“If creators want to remove any comment topics, they can delete individual comments that show up under the specific topic,” YouTube added.

The new generative AI conversational tool gives participating Premium subscribers access to a chatbot trained on the video they are watching.

“To help you dive deeper into the content you’re watching, we’re experimenting with a conversational AI tool,” said YouTube.

“This tool lets you get answers to questions about the video you’re watching, recommendations for related content, and more, all without interrupting playback.”

YouTube Premium subscribers can sign up to test the functionality via its dashboard for experimental features.

Now read: Makro and Game owner appoints former Amazon manager as head of ecommerce