AI-powered Google Search now available in South Africa

Google has rolled out its AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE) to 120 more countries and territories — including South Africa.

Google said SGE is a powerful new technology that could unlock entirely new types of questions that Search previously could not answer.

It also changes how information is organised in Search with the aim to help people sort through and make sense of what’s on the web.

Google Search general manager in Africa, Wambui Kinya, said that the company was imagining a “supercharged” Search that did the heavy lifting for users.

“You’ll be able to understand a topic faster, uncover new viewpoints and insights, and get things done more easily,” Kinya said.

“SGE is the first step we’re taking in this journey, and part of our vision to make Search radically more helpful.”

When searching a query with SGE turned on, users are provided with an AI-powered overview of key information to consider.

“For anyone who has ever been overwhelmed by the amount of information online, this will help find answers more quickly,” Google said.

Google gave the example of a user asking, “Does honey ever spoil?”

“Normally, you might break this question down into smaller ones, sort through the vast amount of information available, and then start to piece things together yourself,” Google said.

“With generative AI, Search can do some of that heavy lifting.”

In addition to the AI-powered overview response, Google SGE will provide suggested next steps for follow-up queries or questions.

For example, it might show a button to search “What is the oldest honey ever eaten?”

The screenshots below show an example of an AI-powered response from Google SGE on a mobile phone and the Chrome browser.

“This conversational experience enables people to intuitively learn more about the topic they’re exploring,” Google said.

“Context will be carried over from question to question, to help people more naturally continue their exploration.”

Because it is still experimental, Google’s AI-powered Search must be enabled via the Search Labs website on a Chrome browser.

It is currently only available to Google Personal users and not on offer for Google Workspace accounts.

Over the coming week, the feature will also become available on the Google mobile app on Android or iOS.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, AI-powered Search is initially only available in English.