How much it costs to buy a fake degree online

Buying a fake degree online is relatively easy and can cost anywhere from $189 (R3,570) to $800 (R15,125), depending on the forger you use.

South Africa has seen several scandals involving high-profile individuals claiming to have credentials they did not earn.

Last year, TikTok influencer “Doctor Matthew” (Matthew Lani) made headlines after it emerged that he had no medical qualifications.

Lani dressed up in scrubs and filmed short videos from the Chris Hani Baragwanath and Helen Joseph hospitals in Johannesburg.

He was arrested when he visited the Helen Joseph government hospital after his false claims were exposed online.

Many of the fake degree accusations that emerged last year could be traced back to a scandal that rocked the University of Fort Hare, with a forensic investigation confirming that Professor Edwin Ijeoma had operated a degree conferring scam out of the institution.

Ijeoma had also obtained a PhD from the University of Pretoria by allegedly falsely claiming he had an MBA from the shuttered Kensington University in Hawaii’s Honolulu.

Besides Kensington University being discredited in 2003, Ijeoma was apparently caught out because the degree said he obtained his MBA in 1995 — a year before the notorious institution was relocated to Hawaii.

The degree mill scam operating out of Fort Hare reportedly provided fake qualifications to dozens of ANC politicians and civil servants.

Among those implicated in the scandal were public service and administration minister Noxolo Kiviet, whose public profile claims she earned her Bachelor of Administration (B. Admin), B. Admin Honours, and Masters degrees from the University of Fort Hare.

Kiviet has denied wrongdoing, and President Cyril Ramaphosa has authorised a Special Investigating Unit probe into the allegations.

The ANC is not the only political party with members facing fake qualification allegations.

The Democratic Alliance in Cape Town also launched a probe into councillor Abdulkader Elyas, who allegedly lied about being a doctor.

The University of Cape Town confirmed Elyas had registered for medicine at the institution but never finished his degree.

Sadly, it has become all too easy for people to not only falsely claim they have a specific qualification, but to buy forged degree certificates online.

MyBroadband found at least ten websites offering fake degrees at various prices without much searching. This was before even looking on the dark web.

While half of the sites appeared to be scams, many looked like operations that would actually deliver the goods.

One shady site asked for scans of your ID card and made outlandish claims like being able to deliver a “verifiable” degree.

Another offered a digital-only forgery for $189 and required that you supply a sample for them to copy.

Even if not a scam, this seems like a ripoff. You could probably get a morally flexible designer on Fiverr to do the same thing for a tenth of the price.

However, another site charged a 50% deposit, payable by Western Union, wire transfer, or Bitcoin — no credit cards. The remainder is payable on delivery.

Of course, they could just disappear with your deposit, but asking for only half up-front is about as good a deal from a criminal enterprise as one might expect.

Unlike some of the other websites, this operation took orders via WhatsApp using a number registered in China.

When contacted for details, they quoted $650 for a London School of Economics degree, including delivery of the physical printed paper and excluding the transcript.

Another operator, which we found via an ingenious listing using Google Maps and also used a phone number from China, quoted $800 for a similar service.