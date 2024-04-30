NAPAfrica releases network time protocol service

NAPAfrica has announced that it will offer its clients a network time protocol (NTP) using Adtran’s Oscilloquartz synchronisation technology.

NTP is a protocol for clock synchronisation between networked computer systems.

Time synchronisation is essential for certain security protocols, validating expiry dates of security certificates, and logging events across interconnected servers.

“From optimising IoT processes in the manufacturing sector to providing precise time information needed for low-latency operations, the benefits will be far-reaching,” said Teraco interconnection and peering lead Andrew Owens.

The Teraco-owned NAPAfrica Internet eXchange Point (IXP) will also use it to ensure synchronicity within its systems.

“While empowering our clients with precise timing capabilities, Teraco is also using the solution to synchronise its own data centre interconnect network and systems,” Owens continued.

The NTP server uses Adtran’s OSA 5412 platform. Teraco deployed it in collaboration with Adtran and NEC XON.

This system employs a grandmaster clock and a multi-band Global navigation satellite system (GNSS).

Teraco did not specify whether it used GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, IRNSS, or a combination of the five GNSS systems.

“Teraco’s offering is now available to a wide range of businesses, giving operators access to an incredibly accurate, robust timing and synchronisation service at the push of a button,” says Stuart Broome, GM of EMEA sales at Adtran.

It is available at ntp.nap.africa.