The people behind South Africa’s fast-growing import service used by Temu and Shein

Specialist China-Africa import and customs clearance provider Buffalo International Logistics was registered in South Africa in 2017 and currently has one director — Ying Jiang.

Buffalo has become South Africa’s go-to logistics provider for Chinese online retailers like Shein and Temu by providing fast shipping and quick customs clearance.

Most recently, South African clothing retailer Zando revealed its partnership with Buffalo Logistics on its import service called Zando Global.

Shein launched in South Africa in 2020, and its popularity exploded in 2023. That was also the year Buffalo Logistics received its Level 1 Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) accreditation from SARS.

The certification was issued for five years and, according to SARS, grants it access to expedited processes, fewer and faster inspections, exemptions from certain customs supervision, and reduced security deposits.

“We are the logistics company with the lowest inspection rate and the highest pass rate in the Johannesburg airport customs over the years,” Buffalo’s website states.

Buffalo Logistics ships products in bulk to its sorting centre in South Africa and uses local couriers to do fast last-mile deliveries.

It has integrated with South African customs, local banking systems, and several express companies. It also owns a fleet of 300 vehicles.

The company has grown so rapidly that it bought Lufthansa’s old South African headquarters in October 2022 and turned it into a 25,000-square-meter sorting centre.

Buffalo says it has a comprehensive storage area of 35,000 square meters, which includes its integrated warehouses and a bonded warehouse of 6,500 square meters.

Buffalo also said that by 2022, it had the highest local customs clearance volume in South Africa, completing five times DHL’s volume.

CIPC data shows that Buffalo International Logistics once had two directors, with Fan Zhang added to the company record on 9 April 2019. He resigned on 20 October 2020.

Its founding director, Ying Jiang, has a South African identity number and is 63 years old.

Jiang is a director of several other companies. One of their co-directors at some of these companies — Xue Wei Jiang — shares the same surname and is two years older.

Jiang’s other companies include:

Kommetjie Vineyard Estate

Shanghai Zhifu Supply Chain Management Co Ltd (Incorporated in the People’s Republic Of China)

Peacock Couriers

Leopard Ecommerce

Mustang Financial

Viper Retail

Titanicom Tech South Africa Limited

Buffalo Couriers

Heydey Properties

Tide Navigator

Divine Carriage

Gecko Sourcing And Distribution

Javing Textiles Sales And Manufacturing Representatives

Jiang is also a director in a Johannesburg-based landowners association.

MyBroadband contacted Ying Jiang and Buffalo International Logistics for comments, but they did not respond by publication.