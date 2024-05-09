South Africa’s R1.6-billion high-speed Internet access plan

South Africa’s Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) set aside R1.6 billion of its budget for the year to spend on phase two of the SA Connect initiative.

The department said its key focus areas for the current financial year will be concluding the broadcasting digital migration (BDM) project and implementing the revamped SA Connect model.

This is according to the DCDT’s annual performance plan for the 2024/25 financial year.

The SA Connect project is a flagship program that aims to provide Wi-Fi access to South African communities and ensure universal Internet access.

It aligns with the government’s National Development Plan 2030 goals in the technology realm.

“There will be a concerted effort to expand access to secure digital infrastructure and services by coordinating the implementation of the revamped SA Connect Model, with the objective of achieving an 80% broadband access rate for citizens by 2024,” it stated.

“The budget for the 2024/25 financial year includes R1.6 billion earmarked for SA Connect.”

The second phase of the SA Connect project, led by Deputy President Paul Mashatile, kicked off on 19 April 2024.

“It also galvanises the capability, resources, and energy of public and private sectors towards realising a bold vision to reach 80% connectivity by 2024,” the DCDT said.

This is a lofty revision to the department’s goals. It previously aimed for 80% connectivity by 2030.

Deputy President Mashatile is launching Phase 2, which aims to connect more than 42,000 government facilities, including schools, health facilities, post offices, police stations, and government offices, to broadband services.

It will cover eight rural district municipalities.

As of 19 April 2024, the DCDT had connected more than 751,232 households and roughly 4,366 Wi-Fi hotspots in 11 district municipalities.

Monitoring analogue TV switch-off

The DCDT says it will continue closely monitoring the switching off of analogue transmitters below 694MHz in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Gauteng as part of the BDM project.

This follows the deadline for switching off all TV services broadcasting on frequencies above 694MHz by 31 July 2024.

However, it isn’t clear whether this deadline was entirely met, as the department says it will also continue to monitor switching off above 694MHz in some provinces.

“The analogue switch-off above 694 MHz in the provinces of Eastern Cape, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, and Gauteng will be rigorously monitored to ensure a seamless transition and maximise spectrum efficiency,” it said.

In June 2023, communications minister Mondli Gungubele announced that South Africa would finally switch off analogue TV broadcasts on 31 December 2024 — 13 years after the initial deadline.

The project had undergone several extensions, with the department failing to meet its own deadlines on several occasions.

Before Gungubele’s announcement, former communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni had set the final switch-off date as 31 March 2024.

The BDM project impacts households that receive their TV signal via a regular roof antenna or “bunny ears” instead of via satellite feed.

The BDM project aims to provide higher quality broadcasts while consuming less radio frequency spectrum.

This, in turn, will free up critical radio frequency spectrum for mobile operators to use to improve network coverage and capacity in the country.