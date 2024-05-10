Torrent monitoring dying in South Africa

Torrent traffic in South Africa is so low that several major Internet service providers (ISPs) in South Africa don’t bother tracking its usage on their networks anymore.

Torrents refer to files distributed via the BitTorrent protocol, a peer-to-peer system that allows users to connect directly with each other and share files over the Internet.

Before video streaming became more mainstream, BitTorrent traffic was a dominant force in the Internet. In 2004, it drove an estimated 35% of all traffic on the web.

Internet service providers (ISPs), including many in South Africa, implemented network management policies that throttled torrent traffic to avoid strain on their capacity.

Another major consideration was that most popular torrents were pirated copies of movies, TV shows, and games.

Aside from being unlawful or illegal, this content is large and requires a lot of bandwidth to download or upload.

However, many Internet users had to turn to torrents if they did not want to wait for the latest movies or TV shows to broadcast or go to DVD/BluRay.

With Netflix’s arrival in South Africa in 2016, things quickly changed.

Multiple ISPs in South Africa told MyBroadband that video streaming traffic had completely overtaken torrent traffic.

Recent research by Canadian broadband management company Sandvine showed that BitTorrent had lost its status as the number one driver of upstream data traffic in the US.

Instead, various cloud storage services and YouTube make up the top five contributions to upstream traffic.

BitTorrent downstream traffic has long been outranked by video streaming and social media.

Few ISPs still tracking torrent traffic

MyBroadband asked local ISPs what trends they observed in torrent traffic on their networks in early 2024.

Only one of four major providers still monitored torrent usage — Axxess. The remaining companies saw no benefit in tracking torrent consumption.

Axxess founder Franco Barbalich told MyBroadband there had been a slight increase in torrent traffic on the ISP’s network.

Peer-to-peer traffic accounted for 3.2% of Axxess’s total consumption in the first few months of 2024, compared with 2.2% in early 2023.

Barbalich believed this was most likely due to price increases for streaming services like Netflix, DStv and Disney+.

Another factor could be that much of the latest trending content is being dispersed between different video streaming services rather than concentrated on Netflix.

In Netflix’s early days, it had many of the most sought-after movies and TV shows in its library.

However, more studios and media conglomerates have launched their own services and pulled content from Netflix.

Several of these services are unavailable in South Africa, so the only way to get certain new movies and TV shows without waiting is to violate copyright law.

Barbalich said the increase could also be due to a less aggressive management profile on torrents because of decreased international capacity prices and more local caches for high-volume content delivery from other services — like Netflix.

He said Axxess only managed P2P traffic in exceptional cases — like when there is congestion on the network due to cable breaks or network outages on their international links.

Cool Ideas co-owner Paul Butschi told MyBroadband that the ISP did not throttle torrent traffic.

Butschi argued it would cost an ISP more money and effort to track and shape torrents than simply just buying additional capacity to cater for it.

“It’s not something we track, but I’m pretty sure it’s on a massive downward trajectory,” said Butschi.

Another major ISP, Herotel, said it also does not track or throttle peer-to-peer traffic.

In addition, Level-7 technical director Mario Passetti told MyBroadband that the ISP no longer tracked torrent traffic as it had become “irrelevant”.

“Torrent traffic makes up less than 1% of our aggregate traffic,” Passetti said. “The Internet today is all about media streaming.”