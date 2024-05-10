Mweb is one of South Africa’s oldest and most successful Internet service providers, launching in the age of dial-up, pioneering uncapped DSL, and adapting fast as fibre and LTE took over.

Launched in 1997 by renowned Internet trailblazer Antonie Roux, Mweb took the country by storm with its Big Black Box, a self-proclaimed Internet Starter Kit.

In a time before Google — when trying to explain what a URL was could just as well have been a lecture on quantum physics — Mweb’s goal was to make the Internet simple and explain what it could do for you.

It was a roaring success.

Besides the modem and instructions for getting online, The Big Black Box also contained South African tech luminary Arthur Goldstuck’s 1995 book The Hitchhikers Guide to the Internet: A South African Handbook.

Mweb also launched an aggressive marketing campaign, including several memorable television ads.

The campaign worked, helping catapult The Hitchhikers Guide to the Internet beyond best-seller status. Goldstuck told MyBroadband they printed 50,000 copies of the book’s special edition that went in The Big Black Box.

Before becoming Mweb’s first CEO, Roux had helped launch M-Net, giving rise to MultiChoice and DStv.

Mweb fell under Naspers’ pay-TV and Internet subsidiary MIH Holdings, of which Roux became CEO.

Besides Roux, Mweb had a series of pioneering CEOs who steered the company through different Internet eras.

One of these was Kim Reid, who served as Mweb CEO from 2003 to 2006. Reid would go on to launch South African e-commerce giant Takealot.

During his tenure, Mweb bought Internet service provider Tiscali, which had consolidated the subscribers of several other ISPs through acquisitions, including Icon (Internet Solutions), Yebo!Net (Vodacom), and World Online.

After Reid, Rudi Jansen took over as Mweb CEO. In 2010, he upended South Africa’s broadband landscape by launching affordable uncapped ADSL.

Jansen left Mweb in 2012 with the South African broadband landscape forever changed, despite fierce industry criticism and sceptics saying uncapped ADSL was unsustainable. In his own immortal words:

Anyone who thinks you can go back to a capped world is completely misguided. You can never go back. You can never offer an inferior service.

Jansen also championed free and open peering — the free exchange of traffic between networks at Internet exchange points.

Besides being critical to making the uncapped business model work, free peering ultimately helped slash the price of bandwidth in South Africa.

Where a 100Mbps uncapped fibre connection cost R6,599 per month in 2014, such fast connections are barely a step above entry-level today and available for less than R900.

We recognised Jansen with the MyBroadband Maverick of the Year Award in 2010, and the MyBroadband Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012.

Around 2013, rumours began circulating in the industry that Naspers wanted to sell Mweb, and a merger with Dimension Data’s Internet Solutions was on the cards.

While Mweb initially denied the rumours, Naspers sold Mweb Business to Dimension Data in 2014 for around R368 million.

Mweb’s consumer ISP was sold to Internet Solutions (a former division of Dimension Data) in 2017 for roughly R130 million.

Internet Solutions appointed Sean Nourse as Mweb CEO in 2017, where he served until mid-2020. Nourse left Mweb for rival Webafrica.

By 2021, the industry was buzzing again with talk that Dimension Data wanted to offload Mweb.

On 26 September 2023, it was confirmed that Webafrica was the buyer — where Nourse was CEO.

Nourse told Smart Money with Alishia Seckam that serving as CEO for both organisations was a major advantage.

He said deals between two organisations that have been fierce competitors for 25 years typically don’t work because of the uncertainty among the workforce.

“Hopefully, I will be able to put that uncertainty to rest. Both organisations know me, and we work well together,” he said.

Nourse also revealed that Mweb and Webafrica together have over 500,000 customers.

“We have ambitions to double that,” he said.

“Through Mweb and Webafrica, we will be able to reach the 1 million connected customer mark — possibly in the next three years.”

Webafrica chief commercial officer Greg Wright recently told MyBroadband that while the two companies where integrating their operations, they would continue offering both brands.

“There is considerable brand equity in both brands,” Wright said.

He said the decision to integrate the two teams appears to have already had a positive impact.

Market research and network intelligence company Analytico recently released its Q1 2024 broadband and ISP report, showing that Webafrica’s customer satisfaction score improved significantly.

“Mweb and Webafrica have spent the last few months comparing notes,” said Wright. This helped reveal where they were strong and where they fell short.

“We’ve taken these learnings and have started to implement improvements in both companies, to the benefit of our customers.”