Takealot 1-hour deliveries launch in Pretoria

Takealot’s on-demand delivery service, TakealotNow, has expanded to Pretoria, offering residents in the region a range of products available for delivery in under an hour.

The company is also offering a launch promotion for users in the area, where they can get R200 off their first TakealotNow order placed. The deal is limited to the first 100 customers.

“From flu meds to cleaning essentials, a replacement for a missing charger or emergency nappies, you can now get it all delivered within minutes,” says Takealot.

However, it noted that delivery times are dependent on driver availability.

The service is now available in several City of Tshwane suburbs, including Brooklyn, Faerie Glen, Garsfontein, Hatfield, Lynwood, Menlyn, Menlo Park, Moreleta Park, Pretoria Central, Silver Lakes, Sunnyside, Waterkloof, and Waverley.

Regarding the promotion to get R200 off your first order, Takealot specifies that customers must spend at least R650 to qualify, and the code can only be used once per customer.

The deal is valid from Wednesday, 31 July, until Saturday, 31 August 2024. However, it will also end once 100 customers have benefited from the promotion.

The latest expansion means TakealotNow is available to customers in three of the country’s major metros: Cape Town, Johannesburg, and Tshwane.

The company announced the service’s expansion to Cape Town’s central suburbs in May 2024. Previously, it was limited to residents in the mother city’s northern suburbs and in Johannesburg.

The expansion added areas like Atlantic Seaboard, City Bowl, Woodstock, Rondebosch, Kenilworth, Milnerton, Ottery, Century City, Foreshore, Plattekloof, Richmond Park, and surrounding areas to the TakealotNow platform.

“After successfully piloting TakealotNow in Johannesburg and the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town, it’s evident that our customers appreciate the speed of delivery and convenience of TakealotNow,” said Takealot Group CEO Frederik Zietsman.

“In an industry primarily focused on groceries, we’ve pioneered a shift by offering on-demand delivery on a diverse range of products.”

Frederik Zietsman, Takealot Group CEO.

The TakealotNow service is available through a dedicated tab in the Mr D app, and Mr D CEO Alex Worz said the expansion marked an exciting milestone for the group.

Takealot first started testing the service in August 2023, allowing Mr D users in areas like Durbanville, Bellville, Brackenfell, Kraaifontein, Kuilsriver and Parow to take it for a spin.

Customers can shop for various products, ranging from beauty essentials and toys to smartphones, laptops, and alternative energy products.

It could prove to be a wise move for the e-commerce giant, especially considering the success of on-demand delivery services like Checkers Sixty60 and Pick n Pay asap!

Zietsman said South African consumers are getting increasingly used to receiving deliveries in under an hour, adding that these kinds of deliveries don’t cost Takealot any more than its standard courier pricing.

He said the move aligns with Takealot’s strategy to grow its e-commerce offering through customer-centric services, adding that there is still massive potential for digital commerce in South Africa.

Zietsman said local customers aren’t served particularly well, presenting a great opportunity for Takealot, and he says the company expects varying demands from different areas, which it will tailor its services to meet.

“The assortment of products in a township may look completely different from what is available in an urban area,” he said.

“We are excited because of the customised, nuanced model where consumer demand dictates product ranges instead of being offered everything you think they want to buy.”