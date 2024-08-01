Secret war on Takealot

Many Takealot shoppers may not be aware of a silent war between third-party sellers that can mean the difference between massive profits and total failure on the marketplace.

It’s called “winning the Buy Box”, and the critical importance of this has led to the creation of a whole ecosystem of online tools or bots to reprice products automatically.

Buy Boxes are a common user interface element on e-commerce marketplaces, including Takealot.

It aims to make it easy for customers to add the best offer for a product to their cart and avoid “analysis paralysis” that could cause shoppers not to buy something simply because there are too many options.

It also streamlines the platform so parallel listings are all grouped together.

This avoids having dozens of identical listings for the same product offered by multiple sellers — information overload that could also chase customers away.

The Takealot Buy Box highlights the cheapest offer with the fastest delivery time.

Where one merchant might offer the best price and another the fastest delivery time, Takealot will show two options for a shopper to choose from in the Buy Box.

Theoretically, the Buy Box is great for consumers as it should always highlight the best deal and encourage competition between sellers to offer the best price.

This has led to the practice of Buy Box sniping, where merchants undercut each other one rand at a time to try and win the customer.

However, there is a dark side to this, as the financial incentives behind winning the Buy Box have made it a target for unscrupulous merchants selling lower-quality lookalikes, knock-offs, fakes, or outright scams and counterfeits.

Takealot allows merchants to use each other’s product listings, including the photos and product description the original seller uploaded. Product reviews are also communal and not split between different sellers.

Takealot distribution centres handled thousands of orders every day.

Investigative journalism programme Carte Blanche recently aired a segment highlighting several specific cases where dodgy sellers had hijacked legitimate listings.

These cases involved a medical device, knock-off protein powder, and a niche local manufacturing business. However, there are many more examples on Takealot.

One incident even involved a total counterfeit of hair loss product RapidLash.

RapidLash is not sold through Takealot but through licensed professionals. A local merchant had created listings for the product and imported counterfeits into South Africa.

MyBroadband contacted several merchants, many of whom were only willing to speak on condition of anonymity.

“Takealot has a lot of power, and they suspend any account that dares to make their life difficult. They are our main income and we simply cannot afford that,” one seller told us.

One seller willing to comment on the record was Chelle Lovatt, the founder of a small local manufacturing business called Dear Deer.

Her speciality is low-volume, high-quality, locally-made satin goods. She started with pillow slips and cases and later expanded to products like hair scrunchies.

While she only moved a few hundred units through Takealot at peak, her business did well enough to employ several local women who make all the items.

However, several of her listings have been hijacked by other sellers sniping the Buy Box.

All the listings still say that these are Dear Deer items, but as pointed out on Carte Blanche, the competing products are totally different from the well-crafted goods Lovatt sells.

The listing hijackers are all importing mass-produced, lower-quality stock but selling the items under the Dear Deer name.

Customers then leave bad reviews, complaining that the product they received was not what was advertised.

Dear Deer product listing with unknown seller “Keanu Land” winning the Buy Box.

Lovatt asked Takealot for the complaining customers’ contact details so she could reach out and explain what had happened, try to correct the error, and salvage her brand — but Takealot refused.

She also contacted Takealot to try and protect her listings against other sellers. Takealot required that she supply a trademark certificate, which she did.

However, the Dear Deer trademark she obtained in 2020 was for textiles and textile goods, including tablecloths, bedding and other linen, blankets, pillows, and pillow slips.

Unless she could produce a separate trademark for hair accessories, Takealot said it couldn’t protect her hair scrunchy listings.

Lovatt explained that trademarking multiple product categories is prohibitively expensive for a small business like hers. It can also take a substantial amount of time to secure a trademark.

Generally, larger companies are understanding of smaller brands that might not have their trademark registered across all their product categories.

“Checkers once made a cute furry deer water bottle with Dear Deer embroidered on it, and when I approached them — also explaining I was a small local brand — they respected the fact,” she said.

Lovett said that between the Buy Box sniping and knock-off products sullying her good name, she has been left demoralised.

She said the only reason she keeps Dear Deer alive is because people have come to depend on her for a salary. Her own income comes from a different job.

Lovett said she doesn’t wish Takealot any ill will and is very grateful for the platform and exposure they have provided for her small business.

Her only wish is for Takealot to solve this problem that is slowly strangling local businesses like hers and destroying the employment they create for local artisans.

A listing on Takealot with 24 different sellers competing for the Buy Box. This product’s listing is flooded with reviews from disappointed customers who received an inferior-quality item.

Dear Deer is not the only brand facing an onslaught of sellers hawking knock-offs on Takealot.

One listing advertising a Huggle-branded TV blanket hoodie has 24 sellers competing for the Buy Box.

Scrolling down, the listing is flooded with reviews from disappointed customers who received an inferior-quality item.

If there are sellers offering genuine Huggle products in that ocean of fakes, they would be impossible to find.

Sellers who want to snipe the Buy Box have several online automated tools to choose from, including Pricebeater, Takeabot, Stockburst Analytics’ bot, and Wherehouse’s automatic repricing feature.

The cost to merchants for these services range from R190 to over R3,000 per month. Prices increase depending on monthly turnover, the number of products tracked, and other extras that might be charged for.

MyBroadband contacted Wherehouse’s Giovanni Joubert for his insights into the world of automated repricing.

Wherehouse is a local e-commerce automation startup that helps merchants manage their listings across multiple online shopping platforms. They also offer a Takealot Buy Box bot.

“Before addressing the issue of repricing bots, it is important to acknowledge that counterfeits are a significant problem that marketplaces need to tackle during their vetting processes,” said Joubert.

“We have encountered situations where veteran sellers, who have agreements with official suppliers, list an item on the marketplace, only to have other sellers attach themselves to the listing and send incorrect products, specifications, or packaging.”

The negative reviews and ratings on that listing then tarnishes the entire brand and product line.

“When discussing repricing and price competition, I want to make it clear that I am absolutely not endorsing the practice of sending counterfeit or subpar goods or services,” he said.

“We partner with some of the best sellers on these marketplaces. Regarding repricing bots, I should mention that we actually provide such a tool at Wherehouse, so please consider my opinion with this in mind.”

Joubert said this phenomenon has occurred across all marketplaces and is a natural evolution within any democratised, auction-based system.

“While pricing competition may be disheartening for some sellers, it ultimately benefits customers by offering the best available price at that time — assuming counterfeits are not involved,” he said.

“Amazon’s marketplace natively includes this feature, and it may very well become a default tool for Takealot in the future.”

Google also employs a similar approach with AdWords to rank sponsored results for search queries.

“Repricing bots are simply technology, and technology serves as an enabler,” said Joubert.

“Our sellers appreciate the service because it allows them to sell at the most optimal price that aligns with market supply and demand, while still maintaining reasonable margins,” he continued.

“I believe sellers who are complaining likely lack a competitive edge and are losing the Buy Box not solely due to the repricing bot, but because their supply chain, processes, or personnel are not as efficient, driving up their prices and making them less competitive.”