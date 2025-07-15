Uber shutdown in South Africa’s biggest city

E-hailing drivers in Johannesburg are planning a shutdown on Tuesday to protest ongoing issues such as Uber’s commission percentages and unprofitable fares.

Drivers warned that people who use services like Uber and Bolt in Johannesburg should organise alternative transport.

The SABC reports that drivers plan to gather in Kramerville, near the Uber Greenlight Hub, and march to the company’s South African headquarters in Parktown.

Drivers have reportedly said the strike will continue until their grievances are heard and their pricing demands are met.

Prices and commissions on e-hailing platforms have been a long-standing issue, with drivers organising regular protests for higher pay.

Drivers demonstrated outside Parliament in November 2021 to demand that e-hailing services increase their fares and decrease the commission they take.

As recently as September 2024, drivers planned a shutdown and demonstration outside King Shaka International Airport.

Then, the KZN E-hailing Council also demanded higher prices and that the apps take lower commissions. It also asked that the e-hailing platform providers ensure the safety of drivers and riders.

This latest strike comes after the E-hailing Partners Council (EPC) warned of a shutdown of Gauteng e-hailing services in January to protest the impounding of their vehicles and lack of proper licensing channels.

Although it distanced itself from the protest, the EPC said it was equally frustrated with the impoundments, declaring them unjust and fighting to stop them.

It said the issue stems from the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport’s failure to issue operating licences due to its lack of necessary systems. The department claimed to have a two-year backlog.

“This is despite the department having imposed a moratorium four years ago to fast-track the backlog,” the EPC stated.

According to the organisation, there were approximately 21,000 operating licence applications under consideration by the department.

“The department has only issued nearly 9,000. This shows that e-hailing operators are keen to comply,” it said.

However, it added that the department has let them down. The EPC said the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has imposed another moratorium to address its processing issues.

“On the other hand, they are allowing impoundments to take place, yet the lack of compliance is caused by the department,” it said.

New law for Uber and Bolt in South Africa

Photo by MikeDotta / Shutterstock.com

The EPC has escalated the issue to the Premier’s office and the National Department of Transport. It says the minister had promised to advance the matter at a meeting of ministers and MECs this month.

The inability of ride-hailing operators to secure operating licences has been a sore point in South Africa for some time.

However, in June 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the amended National Land Transport Act into law, enabling operators to apply for licences like any other public transport officer.

Its signing was a long time coming, and then-Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga welcomed the new legislation.

“Now that the President has signed the Amendment Bill, regulations will be submitted to the Office of the State Law Advisor for certification and submitted to the Minister for approval,” she said.

The signing was a big win for e-hailing operators in the country as they no longer have to use charter permits or meter taxi operating licences.

“The NLTA now reflects our commitment to a modern, inclusive, and efficient transport system,” Chikunga said at the time.