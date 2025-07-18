Landmark ruling for international tech companies in South Africa

WhatsApp and Instagram owner Meta Platforms has agreed to disclose subscriber information about the owners of accounts that posted explicit content of South African school children.

This comes after the Digital Law Company launched an urgent court application to hold the company in contempt of court.

News24 reports that Judge Mudunwazi Makamu granted the settlement order in the urgent litigation, and Meta agreed to disclose information about whoever is behind the accounts that posted the content.

The Digital Law Company has hailed the ruling a “landmark moment in the fight to protect South African children from digital harm”.

Moreover, Meta has agreed to establish a two-year direct hotline between itself and the Digital Law Company.

The hotline will help fast-track urgent child protection matters and ensure future reports aren’t overlooked.

“We believe this is the first time in South African legal history that a global tech giant has agreed, in writing and in court, to these kinds of terms,” News24 quoted the Digital Law Company as saying.

“We hope it signals a turning point in how platforms respond to harm within our jurisdiction.”

It added that the outcome highlights that tech companies operating in the country must comply with local laws, court orders, and standards of dignity and child protection.

The Digital Law Company launched its case against Meta after its founder and social media law expert, Emma Sadleir, was contacted on Friday, 11 July, about two accounts posting illegal content.

She described the posted content as “horrific” and explained that the offender had solicited submissions from followers, including underage minors.

While cases of this sort often involve extortion, the person posting the content appears to have just wanted to shame and humiliate the subjects.

The Digital Law Company launched its urgent application on Monday, 14 July, after one of the WhatsApp channels threatened to post large amounts of illegal material.

Makamu issued an urgent order compelling Meta to shut down the channels on its platforms, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook.

He also instructed Meta to release all information about the people behind the accounts, including names, email addresses, and phone numbers, to the Digital Law Company.

However, Meta didn’t initially comply, prompting the firm to launch a contempt of court application later in the week.

The Digital Law Company said that although Meta shut down many of the original offending WhatsApp channels and Instagram accounts, many more had sprung up.

It said Meta hadn’t disabled the perpetrator’s access to its platforms or released the identifying information required to take legal action against them.

Thousands of posts, videos, and photos

Emma Sadleir, The Digital Law Company founder and CEO

The Digital Law Company discovered a network with extensive reach during their investigation into the offending WhatsApp channels and Instagram accounts.

Sadleir said her firm had found over 1,000 posts, including videos and photos, that were published in just a few days across 30 different Meta accounts.

In a media statement responding to Makamu’s court order, Meta said it has zero tolerance for the sexual exploitation of children and reiterated that it is committed to ensuring the safety of all users.

“We can confirm that the accounts we have been able to identify have been shut down and we have submitted reports to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in line with applicable laws,” it said.

“We will continue to engage with law enforcement and respond to valid legal requests.”

However, Facebook South Africa’s legal team sent a letter to the Digital Law Company, saying they had cited the wrong individuals in their legal application.

Its legal representation said future correspondence should be addressed to relevant Meta officials in the US, as the local organisation had no operational role on Meta’s platforms.

The Digital Law Company described Facebook SA’s letter as “puzzling”, stating that it addressed its original letter of demand to Meta and the company’s officials.

“We have never sought any relief from Facebook SA, which (as we understand it) has no control over WhatsApp and Instagram. That control resides with Meta, to whom our demand was indeed addressed.”

When Meta failed to provide the requested identifying information of the accounts responsible for the posts by noon on Tuesday, The Digital Law Company launched its contempt application.

If Meta did not comply, the firm asked that the court issue a writ committing Meta’s head of policy for the Southern African region to 30 days in prison, or until the demanded identifying data was released.