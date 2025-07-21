Big developments in South Africa’s online news sector

Money is flowing into South Africa’s online news sector, with many new publications launching to provide additional voices to the conversation.

Over the last few years, South Africa’s media landscape has faced significant challenges, with many journalists and other media professionals losing their jobs.

Last year, South Africa’s largest publishing company, Media24, stopped printing many of its iconic newspaper titles, including Beeld, Rapport, and City Press.

Former Media24 CEO Ishmet Davidson explained that they had to review their operations within the context of their transition to an increasingly digital media landscape.

Other prominent media companies, including Arena Holdings, Independent Media, Daily Maverick, and Mail & Guardian, also cut jobs.

Last year, Independent Media underwent a second round of retrenchments, affecting a reported 259 people at the company.

Independent Media chairman Iqbal Survé explained that the cost of running newspapers had become unsustainable for Independent Media, Sekunjalo, and the Survé family.

In September 2024, Daily Maverick announced it was reducing its operating costs to ensure the company’s long-term stability and success.

“Some freelancers and contractors will be affected, but in terms of retrenchment, we have minimised this to about 5% of our permanent employees,” it said.

In 2023, Arena Holdings embarked on a restructuring of its news and entertainment business and initiated a Section 189 process.

Acting CEO Pule Molebeledi stated that the challenges posed by a changing market landscape and trading environment made the restructuring unavoidable.

Earlier this year, the Mail & Guardian announced job cuts as part of creating a more sustainable business.

In February 2025, the Vrye Weekblad, a progressive Afrikaans newspaper, permanently closed down due to revenue problems.

Despite receiving funding from Arena Holdings and later private investors, it was unable to create a sustainable business.

South African media houses are facing such significant challenges that it has prompted the South African National Editors’ Forum (SANEF) to raise concerns.

“The reality is that we now have fewer journalists on the ground, even though we need even more boots to continue telling the South African story,” it said.

Money flowing into South Africa’s online news market

Despite the challenges most of South Africa’s large media houses face, money is flowing into the country’s online news market.

Many new publications have launched, or are planning to launch, in 2025. This includes Rob Hersov’s Truth Report, Frans Cronje’s The Common Sense, and Rational Standard.

Many of these publications believe there should be an alternative voice to left-leaning publications like News24 and Daily Maverick.

The July 2025 IAB statistics show that News24 currently dominates the South African online news market with 648,000 daily readers, followed by IOL with 393,000 daily readers.

BusinessTech, which is dedicated to business news, is third with 229,000 daily readers, and the technology publication, MyBroadband, fourth with 168,000 daily readers.

Other publications in the Top 10 are The Citizen, Daily Maverick, Netwerk24, The South African, Daily Investor, and Supersport.

Hersov, Cronje, and Martin van Staden, who is behind Rational Standard, believe there is a need for a stronger centre-right voice in the South African media space.

The Rational Standard was the first to launch, or more accurately, re-launch. In April 2025, Van Staden announced that the publication was back.

Last week, Hersov announced the official launch of Truth Report, which he said will serve South Africa with raw, factual news, insights, and entertainment.

Although little information is available about the planned launch of Frans Cronje’s The Common Sense, he has been recruiting journalists and is expected to launch later this year.

The Rational Standard

Martin van Staden, Head of Policy at the Free Market Foundation, announced the re-launch of the Rational Standard in April 2025.

Van Staden, who serves as editor in chief and co-founder of the Rational Standard, explained that the publication was founded in 2015.

“Rational Standard burst onto an empty scene as the lone explicit voice of liberalism and libertarianism in South Africa’s publications landscape,” he said.

Although it had been dormant for some time, Van Staden and the Free Market Foundation decided to revive it.

“The scene is not so empty today, but compared to the largely discredited mainstream press, much work remains to be done to fully and finally revolutionise the press environment,” he said.

Rational Standard aims to contribute to this process through analysis and insights from voices that dissent from the artificial and politically contrived consensus in public discourse.

Truth Report

On 18 July 2025, Rob Hersov announced the official launch of Truth Report, which said it would serve South Africa with raw, factual news, insights, and entertainment.

Hersov described the publication as centrist, fact-first media that challenges the mainstream narrative.

“Most media today is failing you. We live in a time when information is manipulated, headlines are weaponised, and independent thought is discouraged,” he said.

“That’s why we founded the Truth Report. This isn’t just another news platform. This is a platform where honest debate happens.”

He said Truth Report will confront the hard questions and unpack what really drives corruption, incompetence, and decline.

The publication is closely linked to many high-profile podcasters, including Gareth Cliff, Renaldo Gouws, Phumlani Majozi, and Colonel Chris Wyatt.

The Common Sense

Well-known political and economic researcher Frans Cronje is behind a new publication, which is rumoured to be called “The Common Sense”.

Although there is not much public information available about the new publication, it is believed to have received substantial funding.

In an advertisement for the new publication, Cronje’s company said it was hiring media, social media, and journalism professionals.

“A South African news and media platform has great opportunities for young aspirant journalists,” it said.

It required applicants to demonstrate a command of domestic and global political and economic events, which hints at the new publication’s focus.