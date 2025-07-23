Pick n Pay beats Checkers Sixty60 in grocery delivery showdown

Pick n Pay offered the best prices compared to Checkers, Spar, and Woolworths during a recent grocery delivery comparison, while delivering ahead of schedule.

MyBroadband tested grocery deliveries from the four major fast-moving consumer goods retailers to determine the fastest and cheapest service.

They all delivered within an hour, and although Checkers Sixty60 delivered fastest, it was the second-most expensive behind Woolworths.

We selected a small basket of goods that a customer could want to buy from one of the stores during the week, without justifying a whole trip.

For a fair comparison, we bought the same or similar products from all the stores. We chose the cheapest 2L fresh full-cream milk, six large or extra-large eggs, and 230/240g block of cheddar cheese.

To compare identical products, we added an 80g Cadbury Top Deck slab and a 440 ml Original Coca-Cola to the basket.

Pick n Pay Asap was the clear winner for pricing on our basket, ending up as much as R60.99 cheaper than Woolworths and R21.99 cheaper than Checkers, largely due to the price difference on the cheese.

Pick n Pay was the least expensive for the milk, chocolate, and cheese, even though it provided a 300g block compared to the other stores’ 230g and 240g blocks.

We also found an unpurchased bottle of Brutal Fruit in our order, which we saw on our final invoice as a freebie. There were also no additional required costs above the R35 delivery fee.

Asap was the slowest delivery, taking 57 minutes from the time the order was placed. However, it was still delivered before the start of the predicted delivery window.

Spar 2U scored second in pricing, with the least expensive bottle of Coke and eggs. Spar also had milk for R29.99, but it was sold out when we ordered, which meant we had to pay R1 more for a different brand.

Delivery from Spar was the second fastest, at only 41 minutes. The only costs above the R35 delivery fee were a 10% refundable deposit for alternative products, even though we specifically asked for no substitutions.

Checkers Sixty60 was the quickest to deliver in only 32 minutes, and there were no additional costs above their R35 delivery fee.

Their pricing was in line with the other shops, except for the cheese, which pushed the total up and put them in third place.

Woolworths Dash was by far the most expensive, and not only due to one product. It was the most expensive for each product, with only the Coca-Cola price matching that of Checkers.

Delivery is charged at R35 like the other stores, but Woolworths Dash also requires customers to tip the driver at least R5, essentially charging R40 for delivery.

All the other apps allow users to choose a tip for the drivers, but they also allow customers to decline tipping on the app if they don’t wish to or if they prefer to tip a driver in cash.

Delivery from Dash took 52 minutes, placing them in third. We also monitored the expiration date and product conditions as the orders arrived.

The expiry date for the milk from Checkers and Spar was 3 August, with the PnP milk expiring on 2 August and Woolworths on 30 July.

None of the packages contained broken eggs, and only PnP Asap! delivered a slab of chocolate that was broken inside by the time it arrived at our office.

Overall, there was very little to differentiate between the stores besides price. All of them delivered within an hour and had similar service.

Different product brands are available from different stores, and often one store will have a special on a specific product, making it cheaper than other stores.

If you are budget-conscious, it makes sense to shop around on multiple apps and determine which offers the best price for all the products you wish to purchase.

The full results of the test are summarised in the table below.