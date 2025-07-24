The South African lawyer that forced a US tech giant to disclose information about explicit content

Emma Sadleir is the founder of The Digital Law Company and one of South Africa’s foremost experts on social media and online privacy laws.

Sadleir recently made headlines for forcing WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram owner Meta Platforms to disclose the information of users posting explicit content of South African school children.

The Digital Law Company discovered over 1,000 explicit posts of children, including videos and photos, published by 30 Meta accounts in just a few days.

The company secured an urgent order from the Johannesburg High Court demanding that the social media giant provide the firm with the subscriber information of the accounts responsible.

Meta Platforms subsequently shut down the accounts and submitted reports on them to the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

Meta also agreed to create a two-year direct communications channel with the Digital Law Company to fast-track urgent child protection matters and ensure future reports of violations don’t go unanswered.

Sadleir’s firm said this was the first time a global tech giant had agreed to such terms in South African legal history.

“We hope it signals a turning point in how platforms respond to harm within our jurisdiction,” Sadleir told News24.

In a recent Instagram post, Sadleir said she was “forever indebted” to the legal team, which dropped everything and gave up a whole week to assist in the matter.

“Midnight meetings, 02:30 AM calls, running on caffeine and wine gums,” she posted.

“It looked a bit like David and Goliath in court this morning — our young legal team against an army of senior lawyers.”

Sadleir is an admitted attorney and holds a BA LLB with distinction from the University of Witwatersrand.

However, her career could have looked very different had a friend in the university registration queue not told her to choose law as a subject. She was initially advised to pursue actuarial science.

Attorney, consultant, author, speaker

Digital Law Company team at the Johannesburg High Court.

After graduating, she began her career in law at Webber Wentzel’s Media Dispute Resolution department in 2008.

During this time, she also obtained a Master’s Degree in Law, specialising in Information Technology, Media, and Communications, with distinction.

She left Webber Wentzel in 2013 to set up The Digital Law Company and provide legal media consultancy services. She has also served as the firm’s CEO since its founding.

In the past decade, Sadleir has made a name for herself by sharing her in-depth knowledge of healthy social media and online privacy practices with multinational companies and learners worldwide.

She is a popular events speaker and regularly posts on social media to share her expertise in short videos, providing simple explanations on various developing and trending topics.

Sadleir has also written or co-authored three books providing advice on social media usage and protecting online privacy.

Her most recent title — How Not To Mess Up Online: A Teenager’s Guide — was co-authored with Rorke Wilson. It provides useful tips for teenagers to avoid getting catfished, arrested, “cancelled,” or addicted.

In an interview with The Media Online in 2014, Sadleir explained that investigative journalists who would sometimes get into trouble drew her to the media.

She also expressed gratitude for Dario Milo, whom she dubbed the “doyen of media law” for taking her under his wing and teaching her a soupçon of what he knows. “He could make anyone excited about law,” she said.

Sadleir said that if she had not become a lawyer, her love for children would probably have led her to become a nursery school teacher.

However, she said the ever-evolving legal landscape of social media was a drawcard of her chosen profession.

“The space is fast-changing and there are new legal developments somewhere in the world every single day. Staying on top of it all is exciting,” she said.

“The downside is that I sometimes feel like I’m responsible for scaring people away from amazing technology by highlighting the risks.”