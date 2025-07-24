Truth about online casinos in South Africa

Because online casinos are illegal in South Africa, people who play these Internet-based games cannot claim their winnings.

This is according to Sibongile Simelane, the executive director of the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation.

“If you gamble online in South Africa, and you happen to win, you forfeit your winnings,” Simelane told 702.

She says that because of this and the fact that many South Africans can’t differentiate between online casino games and sports betting, they end up losing a lot of money.

“Many people don’t understand the difference, and hence find themselves gambling illegally and losing their money,” Simelane added.

According to the National Gambling Board’s latest annual report, South Africans wagered R1.14 trillion during the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

Gross revenues from gambling reached R59.3 billion during the year, with 60.5% attributed to betting, primarily online, on events like horseracing and sports.

Simelane’s comments follow Parliament’s intention to debate the National Gambling Amendment Bill.

However, Rise Mzanzi MP Makashule Gana told MyBroadband that Parliament’s Chief Whip withdrew the item, citing the need for general agreement on its direction.

This comes nearly 17 years after then-President Thabo Mbeki assented to the Bill, which has yet to be implemented. It was then reintroduced to the National Assembly in 2018.

According to the National Gambling Act of 2004, which outlines rules for legal and illegal forms of gambling, interactive gambling games are illegal.

It defines interactive games as gambling games that can be played through an electronic agent accessed over the Internet.

Currently, only online sports betting is regulated in South Africa, and online casino games are not, meaning they are deemed illegal in the country.

Despite this, South Africans have access to over 1,000 online gambling sites, according to AskGamblers, a site that aims to “bridge the gap between the iGaming industry and players.”

Attempts to regulate online gambling in South Africa

Parks Tau, Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition

In January, Trade, Industry, and Competition Minister Parks Tau outlined government initiatives to crack down on online gambling in the country.

“The department is aware of the growing challenge of illegal online gambling in South Africa,” the Minister said.

“There is also a challenge of illegal sports betting activities identified, wherein bookmakers are offering online gambling illegally.

The Minister noted that the National Gambling Board is working closely with law enforcement agencies to combat illegal gambling in South Africa.

This has not been particularly successful, as only 39 people have been arrested for online gambling in the country over the past five financial years.

However, this issue will be simplified once South Africa has implemented the necessary legislation to do so.

Parliament has made several attempts to seek clarity and better regulate online gambling in South Africa, even though no president has implemented the Amendment Act.

The most recent attempt was by the DA, which proposed the Remote Gambling Bill a month before South Africa’s general election in 2024.

The bill aimed to regulate online gambling advertising and protect children and vulnerable persons.

The bill, which took two years to compile, also proposed that gambling licences be issued by relevant provincial authorities rather than the National Gambling Board.

“It is highly concerning given the massive strides and advances online usage has increased and grown since 2008,” then-DA MP and current public works minister Dean MacPherson said.

“By not regulating this gambling activity, the erosion of the rule of law and criminal activity is being encouraged, while the public is not effectively protected as they are when using land-based gaming operations.”

A similar bill was proposed in 2015 by Cape Town’s current mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, but did not progress due to a lack of support.