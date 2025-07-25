Gauteng free Wi-Fi lie

The Gauteng e-Government Department presented its budget for the next financial year, revealing that it has installed 119 free Wi-Fi hotspots through phase three of the Gauteng Provincial Network (GPN).

This is substantially fewer than the target it had set for 31 March 2025, and fewer than what the government said it had installed as of December 2024.

“The Department is advancing the rollout of GPN Phase 3, which provides fast, reliable internet to government institutions and communities,” Bonginkosi Dhlamini, MEC for e-Government, said in his speech.

“To date, 1,321 Wide Area Network (WAN) and 737 Local Area Network (LAN) sites have been completed, along with 119 Wi-Fi hotspots in 26 priority townships and 423 Voice over IP (VoIP) sites.”

However, the department provided an update on its rollout when it announced that it would launch 30 more free Wi-Fi hotspots on 5 December 2024.

It said that the 30 new hotspots would contribute to its goal of achieving 250 free Wi-Fi hotspots by 31 March 2025.

“The department will be unveiling 30 more new sites connected to the Gauteng Provincial Network under phase 3 of the project, which commenced in the financial year 2023/24,” it said.

“It is anticipated that by the end of the financial year 2024/25, a total of 353 sites will be provided with Wide Area Network WAN and 250 sites will be turned into Wi-Fi hotspots.”

Therefore, based on the update provided in its budget speech, the department is still 131 hotspots away from hitting this target.

MyBroadband asked the department for clarification, but it had not responded to our query by the time of publication.

It should be noted that the department has progressed regarding the sites connected, which include schools, libraries, hospitals, clinics, and community centres. However, it still missed its goal.

In December, it said it had connected 1,200 WAN sites across Gauteng, which means it was targeting 1,553 sites by 31 March 2025.

R2.7 billion for reliable broadband and 5G in Gauteng

Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Premier

In February 2024, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced that the provincial government had invested R2.7 billion to provide reliable broadband and 5G connectivity to businesses in the province.

The premier said the investment will allow more schools, public institutions, and small businesses in Gauteng to connect to the provincial network.

“We want to thank MTN and the institutions that are partnering with us,” Lesufi added.

“If you don’t know, the new economy is data. The new economy is Wi-Fi, and we are proud as a province that we are leading on that particular front.”

The provincial government launched the Gauteng Provincial Network through a tender invitation in January 2013.

The invitation sought the conceptualisation, construction, and maintenance of a broadband network comprising 1,600km of high-speed fibre optics, aiming to:

Provide network coverage to 95% of the province;

Acquire and use ICTs in a manner that leverages economies of scale; and,

Provide cost-effective services and ensure that information systems are interoperable between government institutions.

The Gauteng Provincial Government said the network would improve service delivery, eliminate unnecessary ICT duplication, and facilitate the security of information systems.

“The long wait for delivering affordable broadband access to Gauteng residents will soon be over,” it said.

Altech Alcom Matomo won the tender in February 2014, and its R1.2-billion rollout hit a milestone in August the following year, when broadband fibre connectivity reached eight core nodes.

At that stage, the network comprised 4,500km of transmission fibre and 80km of last-mile fibre network across Johannesburg, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Sedibeng, and the West Rand.

The eight core nodes enabled government buildings and community centres to connect to the 10Gbps network, which also promised to connect provincial buildings and schools.