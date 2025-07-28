Crackdown on people who pirate online in South Africa

Communications minister Solly Malatsi has proposed establishing an inter-ministerial committee or similar forum to address the issue of protecting and enforcing intellectual property rights on the Internet.

In his recently published Draft White Paper on Audio and Audiovisual Media Services and Online Safety, Malatsi said the issue requires a joint effort by the relevant government ministries.

“Statutory prohibitions against piracy and circumvention of technological protection measures will be regularly reviewed,” the proposed policy, which is currently open to public comment, states.

“This is to ensure they remain effective against the evolving technology solutions employed by persons engaging in the piracy of South African audio and audio-visual content.”

Malatsi’s policy proposal comes as pay-TV operator MultiChoice has argued for virtual private network (VPN) and Internet service providers (ISPs) to be held accountable for knowingly facilitating access to illegal content.

“The fight against piracy cannot be won by broadcasters alone,” MultiChoice said.

“It demands a multi-stakeholder approach. One where governments, technology providers, platforms, rightsholders, and consumers work together.”

The DStv operator said governments must review and update legislation to address modern piracy models, including criminal liability for enabling technologies.

“Internet intermediaries — from VPNs to ISPs — must be held accountable for knowingly facilitating access to illegal content,” it said.

MultiChoice highlighted sport streaming piracy as a major issue, warning that it threatened the entire ecosystem.

“It’s easy to think of piracy as a victimless crime, a matter of a few fans looking for free access to a match. But the reality is far more insidious,” it said.

MultiChoice warned that the revenue lost through illegal streaming has far-reaching consequences for clubs, athletes, production crews, small vendors, youth academies, stadium development, and grassroots coaching.

“Fans and consumers need to understand the consequences of their viewing choices,” it said.

“Just as viewers would not tolerate a referee accepting a bribe, they should reject content that bypasses the legitimate systems that sustain the game.”

Court ruling on VPNs

The broadcaster said that one of the most closely watched developments this year came from France, where a Paris court ruled in favour of Canal+ in a landmark anti-piracy case.

“The ruling compelled several major VPN providers to block access to over 200 domains known to host pirated sports content, including Champions League and Premier League matches,” it said.

According to MultiChoice, the ruling recognised VPNs — often used to mask identities and bypass geographic content restrictions — as “technical intermediaries” responsible for preventing illegal activity on their platforms.

The ruling was significant for two reasons. First, it opens the door for rights holders to hold infrastructure providers themselves accountable and not just pirate websites.

Secondly, it sets a global precedent that could reshape the legal landscape around piracy enforcement.

“Already, broadcasters and sports organisations around the world are exploring similar legal pathways to compel VPNs, DNS providers, and even cloud platforms to take a more active role in blocking illegal streams,” MultiChoice said.

In addition to the negative impact on leagues, clubs, broadcasters, and sports development, MultiChoice said that piracy raises the cost of broadcasting rights.

This trickles down to the fan experience, making tickets, subscriptions and merchandise more expensive, it warned.

“In some cases, it deters global brands and investors from entering local sports markets altogether,” it said.

“The sporting ecosystem is a delicate one. When any part of it is weakened, whether it’s the broadcaster unable to recover investment or the club forced to slash development budgets, the entire system falters.”

MultiChoice said that in the African context, the impact of piracy is acutely felt as sports broadcasting fuels local economies and cultural representation, in addition to providing entertainment.

Through its Partners Against Piracy initiative, the broadcaster said it has led more than 155 successful enforcement operations over the past year.

This has resulted in the shutdown of 4,351 illegal networks and the arrest of 107 individuals across the continent.

“Today’s piracy networks are not run by hobbyists or lone hackers — they are often operated by sophisticated, well-resourced criminal syndicates,” said MultiChoice.

Raids uncovered weapons and narcotics, in addition to illegal broadcasting infrastructure, which MultiChoice said was a chilling reminder of the deep criminal underbelly often linked to piracy.