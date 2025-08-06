App to fix potholes and other problems in South Africa’s biggest cities

A student from the University of KwaZulu-Natal has developed an app that allows communities to alert municipalities to service delivery faults in their area.

Residents can use the app, called CityMenderSA, to report various issues, ranging from issues with water supply, streetlights, waste and sanitation, and roads and potholes.

Keyuren Maharaj, currently studying mechanical engineering at UKZN, said the idea came out of frustration with slow service delivery and broken infrastructure.

Maharaj currently chairs the Glenwood Bulwer Ratepayers and Residents Association, where he became exposed to several of these issues.

“As active members of ratepayer associations and local civic forums, we were constantly hearing complaints about poor service delivery,” he told the Sunday Times.

However, what was most defeating about these issues was that there was no way to hold municipalities accountable for poor service delivery.

“I decided to build a solution. Something fast, transparent, and resident-first. I taught myself how to code and went through hundreds of hours doing research.”

He said that after creating roughly 120 app versions and writing over 300,000 lines of code, he got the first working version, which has since gone through multiple updates.

The app makes logging a fault straightforward, as users do not have to create an account or log in.

When reporting a problem, users must enter the address and select an issue type. They are then prompted to enter any additional details.

They can then upload an image of the issue and submit the report, after which they will receive a reference number to track its status. The report is also pinned on a map.

Maharaj said that users can regularly update their report, creating a thread and history, which can be downloaded as a PDF if necessary.

He said the app has seen promising uptake from communities nationwide, with residents submitting reports in Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town.

“We’ve been surprised by how broad the user base is, from pensioners reporting blocked storm drains to students using it,” he said.

“Also, people are not just reporting issues in their streets, they’re logging problems while travelling, going to work or visiting family, which shows how much people care beyond their front gate.”

A CityMenderSA issue map of Durban

A CityMenderSA map of issues reported in Durban

A pothole logged on CityMenderSA

Deteriorating service delivery across South Africa

South Africans nationwide, like Maharaj, are becoming infuriated by municipalities’ inability to fulfil their service delivery obligations.

For instance, the City of Johannesburg’s failure to maintain its traffic light infrastructure has left many of the traffic signals non-operational.

As a result, the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) estimated it would cost around R70 million to fix and replace damaged and stolen traffic lights across the city.

Similarly, the city has been criticised for other service delivery shortfalls, including refuse collection and an ongoing water and electricity crisis.

However, what further exacerbates the issue, and what Maharaj is trying to bring attention to with CityMendersSA, is how municipalities continue to ignore these issues.

For instance, earlier in the year, Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya suggested that the city only had five potholes.

In her 100-day turnaround plan for the city published in February 2025, Moya said her administration had fixed 687 of the 692 potholes it inherited from the previous municipal government.

However, a municipal worker who spoke to The Citizen on condition of anonymity alleged that the city had ignored many potholes for months.

“Nothing is being done. You feel like a drunkard driving down Haarhoff Street from 18th Avenue to 21st Avenue, where there are easily about 30 potholes,” the worker said.

MyBroadband conducted its own research to confirm or deny Moya’s claims by driving around several suburbs and major arterial roads in the middle-to-upper-class area of Pretoria East, pothole hunting.

It took roughly 13 minutes and about 5km of travelling for our pothole tally to climb to six — already exceeding the mayor’s figure.

After travelling roughly 30km in an hour, we had counted 51 potholes in parts of Moreleta Park, Elardus Park, Wingate Park, and Garsfontein.

On the positive side, we found numerous potholes that had been patched in recent weeks. However, many of these already showed clear signs of deterioration.