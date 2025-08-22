Warning to South Africans who use social media

ENSafrica director Steven Powell says companies like Meta aren’t doing enough to address the scourge of cloned profiles on their social media platforms.

Speaking to CapeTalk, Powell said that although there are mechanisms to report cloned or hacked profiles, Meta isn’t doing enough to guide users through the somewhat complex reporting process.

As a result, many cloned profiles remain up and able to post while impersonating someone else, despite the victims often reporting them on several occasions.

“There’s a procedure to follow, and if the report ends up in the wrong hands, it’s often not dealt with appropriately,” said Powell.

He explained that completing the dedicated imposter account report form correctly is critical, adding that Meta should insist on first-party reporting, as it often isn’t the victim reporting cloned accounts.

“The victim must report, and the victim must supply a copy of their government-issued ID. A lot of reporters just don’t follow the process,” said Powell.

That said, Powell doesn’t believe that Meta is doing enough to clarify what should be done, adding that it should guide reporters better than it currently does.

“It’s a mission to find the right imposter report. So, I think they need to do more,” he said.

“Meta must be better. They need to do more to help address the scourge because it’s happening all the time, every day. Every minute, someone’s identity is being cloned.”

He added that once fraudsters have a victim’s identity, they can engage in “all kinds of mischief.”

Powell noted that he has come across people who have successfully had imposter accounts removed, but this is generally only when there’s some evidence of a rule violation.

“So racist postings, etc. have been posted to the platform and Meta has taken action,” he said.

“It does happen, but it looks like it’s placing too much reliance on the evidence of a rules violation, and I think impersonation itself should be sufficient grounds for Meta to take down that profile.”

Powell added that he doesn’t think it’s fair to say Meta is facilitating impersonation, but said it can be accused of not taking sufficient action to address the problem.

Unsatisfactory responses

Photographer: Lebid Volodymyr / Shutterstock.com

Users who have reported cloned accounts to Meta will likely have received a highly unsatisfying response, an example of which is quoted below:

We didn’t remove the profile. We keep our review process as fair as possible. We use the same set of community standards to review all reports. We’ve taken a look and found that the profile doesn’t go against our community standards. We understand this might be upsetting, so we recommend exploring the options available to control what you see. If you want us to review something specific within a profile, make sure that you report the content.

CapeTalk also spoke to Pete Goffe-Wood, a professional chef, author, and MasterChef SA judge, about his experience trying to remove a cloned profile.

“It’s impossible, and it’s still not reversed,” he said.

“I was hacked two years ago, and in all of my deliberations with the powers that be, I was told that the new profile wasn’t practising hate speech, or violence, or pornography.”

Therefore, Meta told him it wasn’t in a position or prepared to take it down. The fact that the impersonator isn’t Pete Goffe-Wood didn’t impact its refusal.

To force the issue, Goffe-Wood virtually appealed to his followers to report the fake account as fraud, without any success.

“As far as Meta was concerned, the new profile was not breaking any rules in anyway,” he explained.

“They were not powerless, but decided they would do nothing about it. That was two years ago and I’ve had to rebuild under a new name and new profile.”

He added that the extensive followers he had accumulated on his original profile have now been lost, and the hacked profile with all of his followers is still live.

Goffe-Wood said he has attempted to contact the illegitimate account holder directly, but the profile has blocked him.

“I just got blocked. They blocked me completely. I was unable to contact them or go onto their site,” he said.

“I was unable to contact them and unable to leave messages on their page saying that it was fake.”