SARS is coming after these social media users

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) wants to crack down on Internet influencers in the country who allegedly fail to declare portions of income they receive from their work.

According to Mohau Lebese, managing partner at Accountants on Point, the issues stem from a lack of knowledge about what influencers should declare to the regulator.

Influencers with large followings on social media and other platforms often partner with large companies to promote or review products, and according to Lebese, this can form part of their gross income.

Lebese told Cape Talk that SARS is upgrading its systems and will eventually crack down on influencers who fail to declare this form of income.

“At some point, they will have information from these big companies which push marketing budget through content, and once they declare what will qualify, they will try to match this,” he said.

“They will track where exactly the gaps are, and that’s where the problem will come. Systems are already in place to track this.”

He explained that a social media influencer with a large following who is offered a free meal in exchange for posting about the restaurant should declare the value of that free meal.

“Unfortunately, yes, you have to,” he responded to a question about that very scenario.

“Most of these influencers don’t have that information or education. They don’t have any tax knowledge. So yes, you need to declare this value in kind benefits. They form part of your gross income.”

He added that this must be declared to SARS as part of an influencer’s annual income. However, he explained that there are some exceptions.

Lebese gave the example of an unboxing, where an influencer is sent a gadget to unbox and review on their social media pages without a contract.

“You don’t have a contractual obligation with the employer or the brand itself. There’s no contract between the two to push the product,” he said.

Lebese shared another example of an influencer being given free tickets to watch a play on opening night.

“The person who gave you the ticket will still get extra tickets for the play, but you don’t have a contractual obligation between the two of you,” he said.

“There’s nothing that bonds you.”

Lebese explained that the issues extend beyond social media influencers to include people working in journalism.

For example, a travel journalist invited for a complimentary meal or to stay at a luxury game lodge in exchange for a review should declare that gross income.

However, he noted that this depends on whether they are independent contractors or full-time employees.

“Independent contractors will include that benefit under their gross income when they declare their taxes,” said Lebese.

“But as for journalists, I think most of them are full-time employees. So, what they will do: the employer can include that as part of a fringe benefit in the payroll.”

Crackdown on “finfluencers”

In July 2024, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) warned that it would closely monitor the impact of financial influencers on social media to protect customers from potential harm.

“Social media influencers, defined as individuals with a significant following on social media platforms, have been shown to wield significant influence over consumer behaviour through social media content,” it said.

“This has inevitably led to the rise of ‘finfluencers’, referring to persons who post financial and investment-related content, and sometimes specifically promote financial products through social media.”

While the FSCA acknowledged that influencers have played a positive role in financial literacy and contributed to increased participation in financial markets, there are still concerns in some cases.

“It raises concern if the public is influenced in their financial decisions by social media and the advice of celebrities, rather than by recommendations of authorised financial advisors,” it stated.

“The FSCA has seen evidence of finfluencers conveying misinformation and perpetuating scams through social media. This presents a clear risk to the public.”

Its warning came after sports celebrities promoted a scheme that the FSCA later published a warning about. The FSCA also highlighted several other areas of concern online in South Africa.

These include the rise of deepfake scams, impersonation of legitimate financial service providers and regulators, and exploitation via social media platforms.

“With the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) and rapid software development, the FSCA has observed a surge in deepfake scams,” it said.

“Fraudsters use AI and other technologies to create fabricated, high-quality videos, images, audio, or text content that imitate public figures and successful businesspeople to promote scams.”