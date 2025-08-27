Facebook Marketplace warning after violent shootout in South Africa

Five suspects were injured during a shootout with police in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Monday, 25 August 2025, after they tried to rob a victim through a bogus Facebook Marketplace sale.

EWN reports that police were investigating a case of armed robbery linked to the online marketplace following a similar incident that occurred last week.

Police said the same suspects had tried to lure another victim, using the same car as bait, on Monday. A Facebook buyer reported the suspicious deal to authorities, who followed up.

Deputy Gauteng Police Commissioner Fred Kekana said police had been honing in on similar incidents, which have become frequent in recent weeks.

“They were coming thinking they were going to rob this victim, not knowing that the vehicle they were approaching was the police,” said Kekana.

“Only upon arrival did they start shooting at the police, and officers had to defend themselves.”

He said five of the seven suspects were injured during the shootout and are receiving treatment before police take them into custody.

Kekana said two suspects managed to flee the scene, one of whom is believed to have been wounded in the shootout. He added that one police officer was shot in the leg and is receiving treatment.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has issued numerous warnings about the potential for consumers to be scammed through platforms like Facebook Marketplace in recent years.

“The modus operandi used by the groupings that specialise in these scams involves luring social media users to conduct purchases through Facebook’s e-commerce site, Marketplace,” it said.

The SAPS explains that fraudulent sellers arrange a meeting place and time with an interested buyer, which is usually in a secluded area.

“The victim would be accosted by armed men who would then rob the victim of their belongings and force the victim to transfer money through their banking application before fleeing the scene,” it said.

“At times, the victim would also be robbed of his/her vehicle.”

The SAPS warned the public to refrain from looking for bargains on social media platforms, adding that users should always be vigilant:

Always approach a prospective online buyer or seller with caution

Verify their online profile

Don’t disclose any personal information

Avoid meeting buyers or sellers in secluded areas. Instead, opt for public spaces

If you have any doubts, end your conversation immediately

However, it isn’t just goods that fraudulent sellers advertise online. South Africa has seen a rise in sophisticated accommodation scams on platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Gumtree.

Warning about booking holidays on social media

In May 2025, Rosemary Anderson, the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa’s (Fedhasa) national spokesperson, warned about the rise in accommodation scams in the country.

According to Anderson, South Africa’s strong start in the tourism sector in early 2025 created an ideal playing field for fraudsters to take advantage of unsuspecting travellers.

“Unfortunately, accommodation scams are a growing concern in South Africa, particularly as more consumers turn to online platforms for travel planning,” she told MyBroadband.

“These scams are particularly prevalent in areas with high demand, like the Garden Route, Drakensberg, and popular coastal destinations.”

She highlighted a concerning trend of fraudsters using sophisticated fake websites and cloned social media pages to mimic reputable hotels or travel agencies.

“Scammers have also been known to hijack legitimate business names and create false contact numbers or email addresses to intercept bookings,” Anderson explained.

“Another common trick is last-minute ‘relocation’ scams where guests are told the original property is unavailable and are redirected to a non-existent or subpar venue.”

She added that artificial intelligence (AI) generated imagery has made it more challenging to identify fake listings at a glance.

She also said these scams flourish on unregulated or semi-regulated platforms like Facebook Marketplace, WhatsApp Groups, and classifieds like Gumtree.

While dedicated accommodation platforms like Airbnb and Booking.com have safeguards to protect against such scams, they are not immune.

“Scammers occasionally create fake listings or impersonate legitimate hosts using stolen photos and information,” Anderson said.

These platforms have the advantage of providing refunds if an investigation shows they wrongfully listed a scam operation.

However, some South Africans have reported that getting their money back in such cases can take a while.