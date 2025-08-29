Police raid South African TikTok comedian’s house after joke mocking minister

The South African Police Service’s Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, raided the home of a TikTok comedian over a satirical video involving police minister Senzo Mchunu.

The action came after Mchunu laid a charge against Anton Taylor for crimes against the state, effectively labelling him a terrorist, over a video posted on his social media channels on 29 March 2025.

In the video, Taylor portrayed a recurring fictional Czech criminal who said he bribed Mchunu with three sex workers and a BMW to investigate KwaZulu-Natal’s top cop, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Taylor’s character said he convinced Mchunu to investigate the provincial police commissioner, as he would come after corrupt politicians.

The video was posted in response to news reports that Mchunu had instructed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to probe Mkhwanazi over alleged misconduct.

Ipid subsequently alleged there was an error and that an anonymous party had filed the complaint against Mkhwanazi.

In June 2025, multiple Hawks officers arrived at Taylor’s home in Cape Town with a warrant to seize his phone, which they confiscated for two weeks.

Police also obtained an order to track Taylor’s location through his cellphone, which he said was unnecessary. “If they wanted to know where I was, they could have simply reached out to me,” he said.

Taylor said a Hawks captain told him that the minister was upset and insulted by the video and “couldn’t let this slide.”

The minister also confirmed to News24’s Karyn Maughan that he had set the Hawks on Taylor over the video.

A Hawks spokesperson told MyBroadband the case alleged Taylor was “damaging the dignity of a person on social media without consent.”

The docket was referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions for decision. According to News24, the National Prosecuting Authority declined to prosecute because there was no reasonable prospect of a successful prosecution.

Taylor labelled the action as an “expensive and intimidatory” exercise by the minister of police and a serious abuse of power. “This is the type of intimidation that occurs in authoritarian countries,” he said.

Taylor said that South Africa should not go down a road where satire is not allowed. “Preventing us from making jokes is the most un-South African thing you can do,” he said.

“In previous videos, I have said far worse things about John Steenhuisen, Helen Zille, Cyril Ramaphosa, and in particular, Julius Malema,” he said.

The comedian also emphasised how many state resources the investigation occupied, at significant cost to the South African taxpayer.

“It probably cost hundreds of thousands of rand between housing the Hawks officials from Pretoria, flying them back and forth, and using the cellular location triangulation,” Taylor said.

Mchunu vs Mkhwanazi

Senzo Mchunu, Minister of Police

Mchunu is currently on special leave after Mkhwanazi’s bombshell press conference in early July 2025, in which he accused the minister of having ties to organised crime groups.

In an address to the nation on 13 July 2025, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that he had sanctioned an investigative commission to probe the allegations against Mchunu.

The commission is being chaired by acting Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga. Interim reports are expected to be ready in three to six months.

Ramaphosa also appointed law professor Firoz Cachalia as interim minister. Mchunu welcomed the president’s decision and said he “stood ready to respond to the accusations,” which he has denied.

Three Parliament committees have also been mandated to conduct inquiries into the allegations.

Police committee chairperson Ian Cameron believes that these processes would ensure a speedier resolution to the matter.

For his part, Taylor has pinned the satirical video to the top of his social media feeds and called on his followers to share it.

He also urged the same politicians who had taken his jokes on the chin to “stand up” and get Mchunu out of the government, as his case confirmed the minister was interfering in police matters.