SA Post Office cuts off parcel services to the United States

The South African Post Office (SAPO) has suspended all outbound parcel services containing goods to the United States of America, with immediate effect and until further notice.

“This decision follows new regulations introduced by the Trump administration on 30 July 2025, which remove the duty-free allowance for incoming international parcels,” the Post Office said.

It explained that incoming international parcels valued below $800 (R14,200) were previously exempted from customs duties.

“Postal operators around the world, including SAPO, are now required to collect and pay U.S. duties before parcels can be sent,” the SA Post Office explained.

“Until a new system is in place to manage this process, parcels cannot be dispatched.”

For customers, this means all delivery services for parcels and items containing goods addressed to the U.S. are suspended. Documents, letters, and exempted mail classes, such as military mail, are still accepted.

Any parcels already received at the SA Post Office’s Germiston International Mail Centre that cannot be processed under the new rules will be returned to sender.

“Given the complex processes required to comply with the new regulation, we have no choice but to temporarily suspend these shipments,” said SA Post Office joint business rescue practitioner, Anoosh Rooplal.

“We regret any inconvenience this may cause to our customers.”

The U.S. crackdown on low-value duty-free parcels is similar to measures taken by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) due to the influx of imported Chinese goods through platforms like Temu and Shein.

In addition to challenges created for protected local manufacturing sectors by low-cost Chinese goods, U.S. officials have said the duty-free threshold also created loopholes for drug trafficking and counterfeit goods.

“President Trump’s ending of the deadly de minimis loophole will save thousands of American lives by restricting the flow of narcotics and other dangerous and prohibited items,” said Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro.

“It will add up to $10 billion a year in tariff revenues to our Treasury, create thousands of jobs, and defend against billions of dollar more in losses in counterfeiting, piracy, and intellectual property theft.”

South African crackdown on Temu and Shein

Until recently, South Africa had a more restrictive version of the U.S. de minimis rule that allowed importers to pay a flat 20% duty on parcels valued less than R500.

As Temu and Shein grew in popularity in South Africa, local textile and clothing manufacturers complained that they were exploiting a SARS concession to pay less tax on certain classes of goods than they should be.

SARS initially responded to complaints by announcing it would start levying the 45% clothing tax on all applicable imports, including those valued under R500, from 1 July 2024.

However, that plan was put on indefinite hold. Instead, the taxman said it implemented an interim measure from 1 September 2024 and began levying 15% VAT on top of the 20% duty on low-value orders.

From 1 November 2024, SARS said it would reconfigure the 20% flat duty to align with the World Customs Organisation (WCO) import guidelines.

However, these new rules were not implemented until February this year, as additional time was needed to ensure they balanced the interests of various industry stakeholders.

This was according to South African Express Parcel Association chair Garry Marshall, who maintained that nothing the Chinese retailers or their logistics partners did at customs was illegal.

He said the main issue with the mechanism was its impact on South Africa’s clothing and textile industry.

Marshall added that scrapping the concession to eliminate the 20% flat duty loophole could have had disastrous consequences for import procedures.

This was because its primary purpose was not to reduce consumer costs but to speed up deliveries.

“The vast majority of courier traffic coming in is cleared through customs before it even arrives in the country,” Marshall said.

“If you were going to submit the documents with all the tariff codes to customs, it could take days to clear a shipment.”

His warning was not too dissimilar from those of U.S. logistics and e-commerce industry professionals about the impact of Trump’s executive order scrapping the superpower’s de minimis provisions.

The change has caused turmoil in postal services worldwide, with Australia Post, Britain’s Royal Mail, Germany’s DHL, Japan Post, Korea Post, and others pausing shipments to the U.S. as they work to adapt.