Microsoft Outlook problems in South Africa

Microsoft 365 users in South Africa have reported experiencing problems with sending and receiving emails in Outlook.

The Microsoft 365 Status account on Twitter/X has confirmed that technicians are investigating an issue in Europe.

“Some users may experience email delays when sending and receiving email messages. For more details, please look for EX1144276 in the admin center,” Microsoft stated.

Microsoft has not confirmed whether the same issue is impacting customers in South Africa. Its system status portals were all reporting green across the board at publication time.

Its Microsoft 365 network health status showed South Africa (and Europe) as green. Similarly, its cloud service health status showed that all its products were operational.

However, outage tracker Downdetector indicated that customers were reporting problems on Microsoft 365 and Outlook.