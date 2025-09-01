South Africa’s online shopping rush-hour

The hour between 09:00 and 10:00 is the undisputed peak for online orders in South Africa, Bob Group’s head of product, Jaco Roux, has revealed.

“We analysed hundreds of thousands of orders received at Bob Go from our WooCommerce and Shopify merchants, purely online, business-to-consumer transactions for July 2025 and the pattern was clear,” Roux said.

Bob Go integrates several local courier companies with e-commerce platforms, simplifying and making shipping online orders from multiple channels more cost-effective.

Launched in 2012 as uAfrica, it rebranded in 2022 to Bob Go and merged with Bidorbuy to form Bob Group, which also houses Bob Pay and Bob Sync, a product syncing and inventory management tool.

Roux said he believes there are several factors contributing to this “online shopping rush hour” in South Africa.

“Many shoppers browse on their phones at night, but hit buy the next morning from their desks,” he said.

“Morning marketing emails land between 7–9 AM, and they work. A fresh coffee and a quiet inbox are the perfect combo for impulse buying.”

He said it was interesting to note that the rest of the day still sees strong sales volumes, showing that online shopping is an all-day activity. However, the early morning momentum is hard to beat.

Their data also showed that in July 2025, the busiest days for online orders were Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Over weekends, the overall hourly trends are similar, but with about half the volume of weekdays.

For merchants, Roux said there are three key points to take away from the data, including that email campaigns and promotions should be scheduled to land before 09:00.

Merchants should also ensure their site runs fast and smoothly in the mornings and target morning shoppers with “today only” offers to convert the momentum.

E-commerce boom in South Africa

Research published last year by Naspers and the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Reflection forecast that e-commerce and other digital platforms will inject R91.4 billion into the South African economy by 2035.

That would see the sector contribute 1.38% to gross domestic product in just over a decade and create as many as 340,000 jobs by scaling digital platforms over the next ten years.

Gareth Paterson, director of client strategy at Nielsen IQ (NIQ) South Africa, said in May that e-commerce in the country has tremendous growth potential, especially in fast-moving consumer goods.

However, merchants must offer good value and convenience to win over budget-conscious, online-savvy shoppers.

“The South African e-commerce market will be shaped in the months to come by a shift towards greater intentionality in consumers’ shopping habits,” Paterson predicted.

“Consumers worldwide are becoming more vigilant in their purchasing decisions, but the trend is especially pronounced in South Africa.”

NIQ research showed that the cost of living, reflected in food and energy prices, puts consumers under pressure and reduces their confidence.

Paterson said South African consumers exhibited more value-conscious behaviours in response to ongoing economic anxieties.

A recent NIQ Consumer Outlook Report highlighted that consumers increasingly focus on cost savings and leverage loyalty programmes, private label brands, and promotions to stretch their rands.

Paterson said that amid these shifting behaviours, e-commerce in South Africa demonstrated resilient growth.

“Echoing the global trend, many consumers are gravitating towards digital channels to compare prices and save money.”

“Our research indicates that 27% of global consumers shop online as a saving strategy, considering the channel a good option to get better deals and save money.”

The popularity of online shopping, especially as a method of saving money, was evident during 2024’s Black Friday to Cyber Monday period.

The Ecentric 2024 Black Friday Index revealed that the proportion of online transactions rose from 7.9% of 2023’s 1.91 million total transactions to 10.3% of 2024’s 2.51 million, reflecting a 30.4% increase in share.

The proportion of online revenue grew by 23.8%, rising from 10.1% of 2023’s R358 million to 12.5% of 2024’s R596 million total holiday revenue.