Complete the Mobile Broadband Survey 2025 and help improve the South African internet industry

MyBroadband is investigating the latest trends in South Africa’s broadband industry by running the Mobile Broadband Survey 2025.

This survey will investigate the key factors South Africans consider when choosing a mobile broadband service, as well as their biggest pain points with their current solutions.

The survey also investigates how much money South Africans are spending on connectivity, as well as whether they are happy with their current provider.

This survey will only take two minutes to complete, and in doing so, you will be making an important contribution to the South African broadband industry.

Your answers will equip ISPs and network providers with the knowledge they need to serve their customers better.

This will ultimately translate to better services, pricing, and features for South African consumers in the long run.

Click here to take the Mobile Broadband Survey 2025.