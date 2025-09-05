Bad news for people sharing YouTube Premium subscriptions

YouTube has started restricting the use of its Premium Family memberships to people living within the same household, replicating a similar move by Netflix that irked users but boosted subscriber numbers.

The Google-owned video giant recently began sending emails to users accessing the service far from the location of the primary subscription holder — also known as the family manager.

On Reddit, one YouTube Premium Family manager published a screenshot of an email YouTube sent to his brother living in another country, notifying him that this was against the subscription’s terms of service.

“It appears you may not be in the same household as your family manager, and your membership will be paused in 14 days,” the notice said.

“Once your access is paused, you will remain in your family group and be able to watch YouTube with ads, but will no longer have YouTube Premium benefits.”

YouTube Premium’s terms of service have long required that members on the same Family subscription live in the same household. However, it has not enforced this rule until now.

“All family members must be age 13 or older, have a Google Account and reside in the same household as the family manager,” the rules state.

Under a section titled Family member requirements, YouTube also said that all members must live within the same residential address as the family manager.

YouTube’s crackdown echoes Netflix’s abolition of password-sharing that started in mid-2023. Netflix uses metrics such as device IDs and IP addresses to verify that users are within the same household.

While Netflix does not have a family-sharing mechanism like Premium, users could share their passwords and use different profiles on the app.

Blocking this practice ultimately proved to be a good move, with Netflix’s subscriber numbers surging to levels previously seen during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns.

This may have been helped by the service adding a sub-account or extra members feature in some countries to enable people in different households to continue sharing the same account.

Two-person plan in the works — without location restrictions

Editorial credit: FellowNeko / Shutterstock.com

YouTube Premium’s primary perk is the removal of pre-roll and mid-roll ads from videos. Users also get a YouTube Music Premium subscription as part of the deal.

The Family plan allows adding up to five more Google accounts to access these benefits.

With YouTube starting to enforce household-restricted limits, many people may need to take up an individual plan of their own. That will cost much more than if they split the cost of a Family plan.

Even before the latest change, the cost of YouTube’s Premium subscriptions were recently hiked in South Africa.

The price of a Premium Family subscription was increased from R109.99 to R149.99 per month, while the Premium Individual subscription was bumped from R71.99 to R81.99 per month.

If only two people shared the benefits of the Family membership, the effective cost per person would be lower— about R75.

With a maximum of six members, the effective cost per person becomes R25. If this were widely abused, it would cost YouTube a significant amount of revenue.

Some good news is that the service has also started testing a two-person Premium plan in select countries, which is priced between the individual and family plans.

While ideal for couples and roommates, this subscription also does not require that users live within the same household.

In India, the plan costs 73% of the Premium Family subscription. If applied to the South African YouTube Premium prices, it could be priced around R110 — the same as the old price for YouTube Premium Family.

The table below summarises the current prices of YouTube Premium and YouTube Music subscriptions in South Africa.