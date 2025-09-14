Internet problems in South Africa

Internet service provider (ISP) Afrihost and fibre network operator (FNO) MetroFibre reported high-impact fibre connectivity outages on Sunday, 14 September 2025.

Downdetector showed a big increase in user reports of issues with Afrihost services from around 09:00 in the morning.

Afrihost also confirmed it was experiencing a national outage across all partner FNOs — including Vumatel, Openserve, MetroFibre, Frogfoot, and Octotel — and apologised for the inconvenience.

“Afrihost system and network engineers are working on an outage affecting all fibre networks nationally,” the ISP said in an update at 11:07 on its Network Status page.

A separate high-impact outage of MetroFibre Northern Region was also affecting multiple ISPs. Based on Downdetector updates and network notices, this issue began earlier in the day.

Afrihost, Axxess, RSAWeb, Vox, and Webafrica confirmed they were affected by this second outage on via customer support on social media or their official network status pages

“We are aware of reports of limited to no connectivity affecting clients on Metrofibre in the northern regions,” Axxess said in a notice on 07:08.

“Our upstream provider is working closely with Metrofibre to identify and resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience this may be causing and thank you for your patience.”

On its own website, MetroFibre marked the severity of the outage as “High” and said its technicians were on site attending to fibre repairs at 10:15 AM.

Backhaul fibre Internet provider — Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) — also confirmed connectivity problems in its northern region on Sunday.

“Some customers may experience instability on Layer 2 (managed) services running through our DFA Core Network in the greater Pretoria area,” DFA said. “Some services terminating at Teraco may also be impacted.”

At the time of publication, it was unclear whether this outage impacted Afrihost or MetroFibre’s services.

MyBroadband asked Afrihost, DFA, and MetroFibre for more details on the outages, but did not immediately receive feedback on our queries.

Following the publication of this article, Afrihost provided an update on its website indicating both its own and MetroFibre’s network issues had been resolved at 15:31 on Sunday.

The charts below show the increase in reports of issues with Afrihost and major FNOs on Sunday, 14 September 2025.

Afrihost

MetroFibre

Vumatel

Screenshot

Openserve

Frogfoot

Octotel