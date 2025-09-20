Big Google Shopping change in South Africa

Numerous Google Search users in South Africa have reported that the Shopping tab, which aggregates listings from online shops in one convenient place, is no longer shown when they search for products.

MyBroadband initially spotted that the tab was unavailable on Google Workspace accounts a few weeks ago. However, it still showed for users logged into their personal accounts.

Following a report from a reader and complaints on Google’s discussion board, we found the tab had also been removed for users searching the web using their personal accounts.

We also polled our readers, asking whether they could see the Shopping tab on Google Search. At the time of publication, all of the respondents said they could not see it. “It’s been gone for a week or two,” one said.

While the Shopping tab is no longer shown by default, we could still navigate to it with a few workarounds.

In some cases, the default All organic search tab showed regular search results with a “Sponsored” section on the right or at the top of the results for paid product listings.

Users with the Sponsored section on the right will see a “More on Google” button that takes the user to the dedicated Shopping tab.

However, the Shopping tab disappears when the user goes back to the All tab. The product results are then shown in a single-line carousel at the top of the results, and the “More on Google” button is gone.

Users with the carousel of sponsored listings results at the top have to navigate all the way to the right until a “View all” button is shown. Selecting this will also take them to the old Shopping tab.

It is unclear whether this is a permanent change, part of an experiment, or a technical bug. MyBroadband asked Google for feedback about the change, but it did not immediately respond.

Location-specific change

A recent Google Search result in South Africa without the Shopping tab that typically appears for queries on products.

The Shopping section contains a mix of sponsored and non-sponsored product listings. While it does not aggregate listings from all online stores, it typically features prominent and well-priced options.

It also has useful filters for prices, ratings, and other characteristics, to allow users to refine results for their particular budget and requirements.

One MyBroadband Forum member used a virtual private network and changed his location to various countries, where he found that the Shopping tab was still present.

Another user said they previously looked into the issue and believed it was not related to adblockers or URL cleaners.

“I assume it is a georule that is disabled, or some testing is being done. Yes, Google does this in production,” they speculated.

“The syntax parameters still work. It must be a georule because even the Google Shopping search page does not abide by the syntax.”

The user also shared a third way to access the Shopping tab was to add “/webhp?udm=28” in the URL bar after Google.com. Once again, clicking or tapping on the “All” section will remove the Shopping tab.

New South African category

A Google Search result for “gaming PC” in South Africa on

Google has also added a new “South African” category, which shows products from local stores in the conventional organic results layout.

These search results also all have a “South African” tag with the country’s flag at the top right.

This addition is part of Google’s changes to abide by the Competition Commission’s Online Intermediation Platforms Market Inquiry report.

Released in 2023, the report found that Google Search was a de facto monopoly and was distorting competition in online e-commerce.

“Given its importance for customer acquisition, visibility on the Google search is critical and impacts on discoverability and website traffic,” the commission said.

The commission recommended several remedial actions to mitigate Google’s impact and promote local stores in its results.

These include a new platform sites unit or carousel to display smaller South African platforms relevant to the search in its organic results, which are shown in the All tab.

“This must be free and in a content-rich display,” the commission said. “For example, Google must show local travel platforms in a travel search in a new rich-content carousel.”

It was also required to incorporate a South African flag identifier for local stores, which Google rolled out earlier this year, and a South African platform search filter, which it has now added.

It was also ordered to provide R180 million in advertising credits for small platforms and R150 million in training, product support, and other measures for small, medium, and micro enterprises.