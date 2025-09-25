Big problems at agency responsible for .ZA Internet addresses in South Africa

The .ZA Domain Name Authority (ZADNA) is in financial crisis, and an independent investigation recommended disciplinary action against ZADNA CEO Molehe Wesi for extravagant spending.

The report about the investigation, which was delivered to the ZADNA board and MyBroadband has seen, showed how the agency’s cash reserves dwindled over the past four years.

Conducted by a private firm of registered auditors and chartered accountants, the inquiry found that, in 2022, ZADNA had R7.4 million in the bank. By 2025, this had dropped to R32,166.

One of ZADNA’s accounts has been overdrawn by over R66,000. ZADNA has also almost entirely depleted the R2.5 million saved in an Absa call account. According to the report, only R9,625 of that remains.

Fortunately, during the 2022 financial year, ZADNA invested R10 million of its former cash stockpile in a Nedbank fixed deposit account. Thanks to this, it is not yet completely bankrupt.

ZADNA is a not-for-profit organisation that manages and regulates the .za namespace. This includes appointing an overseeing registry operators that administer second-level .za domains.

For example, co.za has been administered by the same organisation for 30 years, albeit under three different names: Uniforum SA, ZA Central Registry, and ZA Registry Consortium (ZARC).

Uniforum (now ZARC) also took over and has been administering org.za, net.za, and web.za for several years.

South Africa has several other second-level domains, including gov.za, mil.za, ac.za, edu.za, alt.za, nom.za, law.za, each administered by different people or organisations.

ZADNA is accountable to the South African Department of Communications and Digital Technologies, but does not receive government funding.

This means it is exempt from complying with the Public Finance Management Act. However, it does submit and present performance reports to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications.

ZADNA’s income is derived from domain registration and renewal fees charged on domains that end with the .za country code top-level domain.

These fees will increase from R61 to R65 per year from 1 October 2025, with ZADNA announcing inflation-linked increases for the next three years on .ZA domain registrations and renewals.

The table below, reproduced from the report on the investigation into alleged financial mismanagement at ZADNA, summarises the agency’s annual cash flow situation.

Year end Bank balances Nedbank investment Total 2021 R15,619,360 R2,000,000 R17,619,360 2022 R7,405,452 R12,000,000 R19,405,452 2023 R2,230,769 R12,000,000 R14,230,769 2024 R1,705,205 R12,000,000 R13,705,205 2025 R32,166 R12,000,000 R12,032,166

ZADNA running at a massive deficit

In its 2024/25 annual performance plan, presented to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee last year, ZADNA’s budgeted revenue for the year was just under R21.1 million.

With all other sources of income included, ZADNA’s approved revenue budget for the financial year was over R28.6 million.

After subtracting all expenses, ZADNA budgeted an annual deficit of R670,413.35. However, in its reports to Parliament during the year, ZADNA’s losses have been much higher.

ZADNA prepares quarterly performance reports, which it presents to Parliament half-yearly. Adding up its quarterly figures yields an annual deficit of over R2.1 million — more than triple the budget.

When MyBroadband asked about this, a ZADNA spokesperson said that the reports reflect higher than projected losses due to unfulfilled debtors’ obligations. “ZADNA is currently pursuing debt recovery,” they said.

Asked whether ZADNA was in a financial crisis, Wesi told MyBroadband, “Generally, ZADNA is not in a financial crisis.”

Extravagant entertainment and travel expenses

The investigators into ZADNA’s alleged financial mismanagement were specifically asked to look into the CEO’s travel expenses, entertainment claims, and company credit card use.

It was alleged that Wesi had used ZADNA funds to buy expensive alcohol at high-end clubs and restaurants and had rented luxury cars in his home province even when he could have used his own vehicle.

He also allegedly continued to attend international conferences, flying business class and enjoying luxury accommodation, when remote options were available.

The investigators asked Wesi to provide details about the entertainment expenses charged to the ZADNA credit card.

According to the report, he was unable to satisfactorily account for many of the outings. It recommended that Wesi pay back around R200,000 and face disciplinary action.

Regarding Wesi’s travel expenses, the report noted that there had been no violation of ZADNA’s current travel policies. However, it said ZADNA’s employee code of conduct must also be considered.

ZADNA’s employee code of conduct provides guidelines for determining whether a decision or course of action is ethical.

This includes that employees should ask themselves a series of questions, one of which is, “Would the employee be happy to have the decision/action published in the newspaper?”

The code of conduct also states that “the company adheres to and abides by the values of transparency, excellence, accountability, inclusivity and affordability in all its business operations.”

“In terms of the ethical aspect of the Code of Conduct, the CEO has failed to consider the affordability aspect of this policy,” the investigators stated.

Regarding ZADNA’s rental of luxury cars for Wesi’s use, the CEO said he never requested a specific class of vehicle.

According to the report, Wesi told the investigators that ZADNA rented cars for him to use in his home province because claiming back the expense was inconvenient.

The investigators recommended that ZADNA take disciplinary action against Wesi for falling short of the Code of Conduct. They also recommended that ZADNA urgently amend its travel policies.

MyBroadband asked ZADNA and Wesi for comment about the investigation and report about financial mismanagement at the agency. Wesi said he could not comment about a report he had not seen.

“I have shared your enquiry with the Board; they should respond in due course,” he said.

The ZADNA board did not respond by publication.

The following tables reproduced from the investigators’ report show their analysis of the spending that occured on the ZADNA credit card.

ZADNA credit card spending analysis for 2024/25

Category # Transactions Value Accommodation 4 R12,528 Advertisement 72 R54,149 Car rental 4 R35,251 Entertainment 115 R280,677 Membership fees 1 R34,800 Other 16 R17,206 Software 3 R46,689 Travel 36 R498,731 Uber transport 101 R26,373 Grand total 352 R1,006,403

ZADNA credit card spend — 2024 vs 2025