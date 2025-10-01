Emails that can get you in serious legal trouble in South Africa

The KPMG staffer who sent a Rapture “manifesto” to fellow employees worldwide may not be in as much trouble as the worker who leaked the email outside of the company.

City Press spoke to Wendy Makwela, director at Makwela Attorneys, about the leaked email, which accused institutions of Satanism, slandered Islam, and claimed the world would end on 24 September.

Makwela explained that although the manifesto negatively targeted various institutions, the employee and KPMG are unlikely to face legal implications as they weren’t acting on behalf of their employer.

However, the colleague who leaked the manifesto externally likely has more to answer for from a legal perspective, considering their actions violated the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA).

“POPIA comes into play because while the employee sent an email to the entire company, they hadn’t intended to send it to the entire world,” said Makwela.

“Their privacy is compromised since it’s known that the leaked email was from them.”

She added that the employee behind the manifesto might be sued by the companies they defamed as a result of the leak.

“They can either approach the court, requesting a public apology, or they can interdict them from mentioning their names in any way or form, or sue them for damages,” said Makwela.

KPMG’s head of corporate affairs in Africa, Dudu Ndlovu, told MyBroadband that the company is aware of the unauthorised email that was circulated and has taken immediate steps to address the matter.

“The content does not reflect the firm’s values, and we firmly reject all forms of discrimination, including Islamophobia. We remain committed to fostering a respectful and inclusive workplace for all,” said Ndlovu.

The matter highlights the importance of being cautious when communicating via email and other electronic platforms in South Africa.

Social media legal expert Emma Sadleir has issued various warnings about what South Africans can and can’t post and share online.

WhatsApp messages can land you in hot water in South Africa

Emma Sadleir, The Digital Law Company founder and CEO

Following the signing into law of the Films and Publications Amendment and Cybercrimes Acts in 2021, Sadleir warned that specific messages, posts, and shared content on social media can have serious legal implications.

The former criminalises all forms of image-based violence and revenge pornography, while the Cybercrimes Act criminalises any threats to people, groups of people, and property.

Sadleir said that in some cases, just sharing, liking, or failing to call out a harmful post could land South Africans in legal trouble.

Harmful messages sent on WhatsApp groups can also land you in hot water. Users who don’t want to be implicated have two options — either state that you disapprove of it in the group or leave the group entirely.

“If you don’t do one of those two things, there is an argument that you are in the chain of publication,” said Sadleir.

She explained that if she were to post a photo on Instagram, and another user, for example, uses a racist slur in the comments, she would be legally liable for it.

“I have the ability to delete it; if I don’t, I am legally responsible for it,” said Sadleir.

“We have case law to show that if you ‘like’ something, you are in the chain of publication. Liking something is a very active form of association, so be careful about what you’re liking.”

She explained that some social media users, particularly those with large followings, will often include phrases like “retweets are not endorsements”. However, she said this won’t protect you from legal action.

“It is a dangerous thing to have in your mind that there is personal capacity and professional capacity,” she said.

“Be careful about these disclaimers. It is certainly not a magic wand that is going to get you out of any trouble that you may get into as a result of what you’re putting on social media.”

Sadleir advised that good practice was to conduct a “billboard test” before sharing, liking, or posting on social media.

She recommended that users imagine whatever they post or share on a billboard with a large picture of their face, name, and details of the company or institution with which they are affiliated.