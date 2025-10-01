Important information for complexes and estates in South Africa about Airbnb

Law firm Webber Wentzel says South African legislators have historically taken a hands-off approach to regulating short-term rentals, leaving decisions to body corporates, guided by their scheme rules.

This principle is being tested in a High Court case currently under appeal, raising several key legal issues about enforcing Body Corporate and Homeowners Association (HOA) rules regarding Airbnbs.

“The High Court’s ruling, which is being appealed, affirms their right to regulate disruptive holiday rentals while the broader dispute continues,” said VDM Incorporated director Johlene Wasserman.

“The court has delivered a clear message that short-term letting is a commercial activity and that HOAs and bodies corporate have the power to regulate them — provided the rules are properly adopted and approved.”

Wasserman, an admitted attorney and VDM Inc.’s director of community schemes and compliance, previously worked at the Community Schemes Ombud Service (CSOS) and the Property Practitioners’ Authority (PPRA).

The court case in question is the matter of Blyde River Walk Estate HOA & Others v CSOS & Others (Case No: 22/1326).

Wasserman explained that the case arose after some owners at the Blyde River Walk Estate in Pretoria used their units for short-term holiday accommodation.

This prompted complaints from permanent residents about noise, overcrowding, and security risks.

In 2020, the Estate’s HOA and developer tightened its conduct rules to restrict short-term letting. CSOS initially approved the new rules, but an adjudicator set them aside and reinstated the more lenient 2018 rules.

The HOA then appealed to the High Court, which found in favour of the HOA, although it didn’t grant its request in full. Specifically, the judge provided the following relief:

Partially suspended the adjudicator’s order

Allowed the stricter 2020 rules to remain in force until the appeal is finalised

Dismissed allegations by short-term letting owners of contempt and attempts by the HOA to strike out evidence

Awarded costs, including those of two counsels, against the short-term rental owners due to “unnecessary opposition and procedural non-compliance”

“In practical terms, this means that short-term letting is still permitted at the Blyde Estate, but only under the more restrictive 2020 rules — at least until the appeal is concluded,” said Wasserman.

Legal principles

Johlene Wasserman, VDM Incorporated director

According to Wasserman, the key legal principles in this case were that short-term rentals are commercial in nature and may be disruptive in residential schemes, justifying tighter regulation.

Section 10 of the Sectional Titles Schemes Management Act allows HOAs and bodies corporate to regulate such rentals, provided rules are reasonable, validly adopted by special resolution, and approved by CSOS.

“CSOS adjudicators cannot rewrite rules; they may only set aside defective ones. Amendments must come from the scheme itself,” said Wasserman.

“And the court will balance competing interests, recognising both residents’ rights to quiet enjoyment and owners’ rights to rent.”

Wasserman said the implications for community schemes are that short-term letting is not an unregulated right and may be limited through properly adopted and CSOS-approved rules.

“For residents, this judgment provides reassurance that their concerns have been heard,” said Wasserman.

“Stricter short-term letting rules are now in place to safeguard their peace, security, and the family-oriented nature of their estate.”

While the legal process continues, the court recognises the rights of permanent residents to quiet enjoyment that is not overshadowed by disruptive holiday rentals.

“For HOAs, bodies corporate, and community schemes across South Africa, the judgment strengthens the principle that schemes are legally entitled to regulate disruptive commercial activity,” said Wasserman.

“They are also legally entitled to and preserve the residential character of their developments.”

Balancing owners’ rights

Gaura Moodley, Lize-Mari Doubell, and Michael Evans from Webber Wentzel explained that the term ‘short-term rental’ is used widely in policy and media, but it is not defined in South African legislation.

They highlighted that the legislation and regulations governing sectional titles also do not address the permitted duration of short-term rentals or prescribe whether they must be permitted at all.

However, the Sectional Titles Schemes Management Act does state that owners must not use their section or exclusive use area, or permit it to be used, in a manner or for a purpose that may cause a nuisance.

Owners must also notify the body corporate of any change of occupancy in their section, creating an administrative burden for short-term rentals and trustees.

Regarding creating conduct rules to regulate short-term rentals, Moodley, Doubell, and Evans noted that CSOS will evaluate the reasonableness of rules when approving them.

“The more restrictive the rule, the greater the burden will be to justify the reasonableness of the rule,” they said.