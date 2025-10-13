Surprising finding about Temu in South Africa

A recent analysis by Reveal and Yazi found that affluent South Africans are spending more money at Temu than at Shein, while Shein is more popular among lower-income shoppers.

The analysis extrapolated clothing merchant spending from 756,576 bank statement transactions from credit or phone contact applications between January and June 2025.

The research revealed Mr Price and Pep were the most popular outlets in overall spending, with 14.7% of and 12.5% of the total wallet, respectively. They were followed by Truworths (11.8%) and Ackermans (10.8%).

However, Mr Price, Pep, and Ackermans’ shares of the total wallet declined as people’s income increased.

For South Africans earning under R10,000 per month, Mr Price accounted for 16.18% of the total clothing spend. That figure shrank to 15.23% for people earning between R10,000 and R20,000.

The decline in share continued to 14.65% for people earning between R20,000 and R30,000, 13.77% for those earning R30,000 to R40,000, and 13.49% for R40,000+ earners.

Pep’s share declined from 15.45% among people earning under R10,000 to 10.33% among those earning over R40,000 a month.

Despite Temu being well known for highly affordable clothing, its share of the wallet increased from 5.06% for those earning under R10,000 to R7.98% for R40,000+ earners.

Shein’s share of the wallet was higher among sub-R10,000 earners — at 6.51%. That reduced to 5.75% for people earning between R10,000 and R20,000.

The share only recovered slightly for those earning over R20,000. Shein only accounted for 6.04% of the wallets of those with incomes above R40,000.

Temu was one of four outlets that had higher spending shares among people earning over R40,000 than those earning less than R10,000. The others were Truworths, Bash, and The Foschini Group.

Temu also beat Shein in overall wallet share, at 6.8% versus 6.3%. Collectively, the Chinese outlets accounted for roughly 13.1% of clothing spend.

While Mr Price’s popularity declined as income rose, it was still the largest single clothing destination in every income band.

The graph below provides a breakdown of the wallet share of the most popular clothing retailers from the Reveal and Yazi analysis.

Temu’s product offering less about clothes

One potential reason for the deviation may be that Temu offers a much wider range of products than clothing. It would not have been possible to identify which orders included clothing items.

While most of the stores analysed — including Shein — make most of their revenue from clothing, Temu is different.

While it offers many clothing products, Temu is more popular as a general goods e-commerce marketplace, especially for low-cost electronics and knick-knacks.

These products are often of identical or similar quality to locally available items. Sometimes, those offered locally are imported in bulk and resold with a markup.

Many of the more affluent customers shopping at the store might not be buying clothing, or could be the ones buying in bulk and reselling Temu’s goods.

Some of Temu’s top-selling product categories include smartwatches, phone accessories, headphones, and home decor.

At the time of publication, the retailer’s best-selling items primarily consisted of electronics and appliances, including air fryers, drones, and CCTV cameras.

Over at Shein’s South African website, the entire first page of the best-selling items consisted of clothes. Therefore, Temu may not necessarily be the larger clothing outlet among affluent shoppers.