Temu warehouse under watch in South Africa

Minister of Trade, Industry, and Competition Parks Tau says the National Consumer Commission (NCC) is monitoring the impact of Temu’s South African “warehouse” on the local retail sector.

Responding to parliamentary questions from EFF MP Sinawo Thambo, the minister said the NCC hasn’t received any formal complaints against Temu.

However, it is aware of concerns raised in other jurisdictions regarding issues of deceptive practices and the quality and safety of products.

“The department has noted media reports that Temu has launched its ‘local warehouse’ and the NCC shall be monitoring these developments and their impact on the domestic retail sector,” said Tau.

“The operations of Temu in the country have to comply with all relevant legislation, including the Consumer Protection Act.”

As a company selling goods directly to consumers in the South African market, Temu must adopt advertising and marketing strategies that comply with the Consumer Protection Act and broader fair-trading laws.

The NCC plans to scope South Africa’s e-commerce market in the 2025/26 financial year to identify areas that require investigation under the Consumer Protection Act.

“These are some of the practices that the scoping of the e-commerce market seeks to understand, and to particularly assess if South African consumers are affected.”

It will then determine if there is reasonable suspicion to launch an investigation into specific areas of the market.

Tau said his department is finalising a broad framework aimed at overcoming challenges and unlocking opportunities in the e-commerce sector.

“From a regulatory perspective, there is scope to modernise and harmonise all e-commerce related laws, including the Consumer Protection Act and the Competition Act,” he said.

He said this will ensure the sector remains competitive, promote the participation of local firms, particularly small and medium enterprises, and ensure fair business practices.

“More specifically, the department is considering inter alia measures to strengthen and align the Consumer Protection Act with the e-commerce ecosystem, through regulations or amendments,” said Tau.

Truth about Temu’s South African “warehouse”

Temu announced the launch of its local warehouse offering in July 2025, enabling it to provide shoppers with significantly faster delivery times.

The marketplace tags items available from its local warehouse with a “local” or “local warehouse” label, offering delivery times of under two days, including next-day delivery.

The announcement was the company’s first major indication of further local expansion since it launched in South Africa in January 2024.

However, while the Chinese e-commerce giant promotes its local warehouse on the Temu platform, it serves as a distribution network for local products sold on its platform, not a Temu-owned warehouse.

The “local” or “local warehouse” labels on products sold on the Temu platform indicate that they are stocked in domestic, third-party warehouses.

Temu said it doesn’t own warehouses, but instead works with trusted third-party logistics providers.

“Under the local fulfilment model, sellers store inventory in local warehouses, manage logistics, and provide after-sales support, allowing for faster delivery and more responsive service,” it explained.

“As Temu continues to enhance its fulfilment capabilities, South African shoppers can expect a faster online shopping experience — delivered directly from local warehouses to their doorstep.”

Products marked with the local labels don’t attract import duty, but a R75 delivery fee applies for orders below R650 from each seller.

Therefore, R75 is added to your final amount for each different seller you buy from, unless your total order with a specific merchant is over R650.

Temu said its rollout of local fulfilment in South Africa forms part of a broader effort to cut delivery times and broaden its selection of merchandise.