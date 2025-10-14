Spar and Tops going big on Uber Eats

Spar plans to expand its offering on the Uber Eats app from 275 to over 800 locations nationwide as online grocery sales surge in South Africa.

The retailer first announced the partnership in July 2025, at which point it was only available from select locations.

“Spar and Uber Eats have joined forces in a landmark partnership that’s reshaping how South Africans buy their groceries,” says Spar.

“With 275 Spar stores already live on the Uber Eats app, and plans to scale to over 800 nationwide, the collaboration brings everyday essentials closer to millions.”

Citing data from McKinsey’s State of Grocery Retail 2024 report, the retailer said online grocery sales have grown by 54% annually since 2019 to reach R23 billion.

Online grocery shopping provides a convenient means of purchasing essentials, and Uber Eats’ data indicates that South Africans save over 12.7 million hours annually by ordering through the app.

Spar stated that 26% of consumers are expected to increase their online grocery spend in the near future.

“43% of South Africans shop online to save time, while 30% cite convenience as the key driver,” said Spar.

“This surge reflects the same consumer appetite fueling the rapid adoption of Spar on the Uber Eats app.”

Alex Troughton, EMEA regional general manager for grocery and retail at Uber Eats, said customers no longer view deliveries as a luxury; they expect it.

“Expanding Spar stores on the Uber Eats app means we’re not just enabling convenience — we’re reimagining retail around consumer behaviour, backed by data, insights, and real outcomes,” he said.

Spar said its partnership with Uber Eats is proving to be a benchmark for South Africa’s digital retail future.

“By combining Uber Eats’ technology, logistics, and consumer reach with Spar’s trusted national footprint and strong franchise network, the partnership demonstrates what is possible when global innovation meets local expertise,” it said.

Spar said the partnership not only benefits South African consumers, but also empowers independent retailers and creates new income streams across communities.

Spar operates an independent retail model, with approximately 80% of its footprint comprising independently owned stores. It said this positions it as a platform for local empowerment.

“By bringing Spar, Tops, and KwikSpar stores online, the partnership supports hundreds of entrepreneurs, helping them compete in a digitising retail landscape while connecting them to millions of new customers,” it said.