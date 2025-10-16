Online grocery war in South Africa — the winner is clear

Two prominent grocery retailers, Pick n Pay and Spar, have partnerships with on-demand delivery services for greater reach, but one appears to have the upper hand regarding its network and pricing.

Pick n Pay announced its partnership with Takealot’s Mr D in October 2022, and Spar recently announced its partnership with Uber Eats in July 2025.

Both services enable shoppers to order products from the respective retailer’s catalogue for on-demand delivery.

Pick n Pay has the upper hand regarding its store network. Its service on Mr D currently operates out of over 300 Pick n Pay stores nationwide.

At launch, Mr D CEO Alexander Worz said the partnership would enable users to shop over 10,000 food and grocery products at the same prices as in-store, with delivery in under an hour.

In comparison, Spar isn’t far behind in terms of its store network. It currently offers Uber Eats deliveries from 275 stores across the country, and it recently revealed plans to expand to over 800 stores.

“Spar and Uber Eats have joined forces in a landmark partnership that’s reshaping how South Africans buy their groceries,” it said.

“With 275 Spar stores already live on the Uber Eats app, and plans to scale to over 800 nationwide, the collaboration brings everyday essentials closer to millions.”

These partnerships offer a convenient way to shop for essentials. Online shopping in South Africa has surged since 2019, and online grocery spend is expected to increase in the near future.

According to McKinsey’s State of Grocery Retail 2024 report, online grocery sales in South Africa have grown by 54% annually since 2019. The market reached R23 billion in 2024.

It attributes part of this growth to shoppers prioritising convenience when it comes to shopping for essentials.

“Online consumers are looking primarily for convenience, with their main reasons for shopping online including time saved from not having to go to the store (43%) and the convenience of being able to shop when it suits them (30%),” it said.

However, pricing is another critical aspect of attracting customers to on-demand grocery platforms.

MyBroadband compared prices for 15 products available through both Pick n Pay Groceries on the Mr D app and Spar’s grocery offering on the Uber Eats platform.

Grocery price shootout

Our analysis revealed that Pick n Pay’s grocery offering through the Mr D app is significantly cheaper than ordering groceries from Spar through Uber Eats for 13 of the 15 products compared.

Spar on Uber Eats was only more affordable for a 1kg tub of Clover Double Cream Plain Yoghurt, for which it charges R43.54, and a six-pack of Nulaid extra large eggs, priced at R10.76.

In comparison, Pick n Pay Groceries on Mr D charges R44.99 for the same tub of Yoghurt and R25.99 for the same six-pack of eggs.

Pick n Pay’s offering was significantly more affordable for various products. For example, people who order a four-pack of Baby Soft 2-ply toilet rolls will pay R48.99 through Groceries on Mr D.

Spar charges R64.66 through Uber Eats for the same product. Similarly, Groceries on Mr D charges R96.99 for a 450-gram block of Lancewood Mild Cheddar, while Spar on Uber Eats charges R124.28.

Another significant price difference is in the price of a 200-gram pack of Eskort Streaky Bacon. The pack costs R49.99 through Pick n Pay Groceries on Mr D, and R72.14 through Spar on Uber Eats.

The total basket price came to R730.85 when ordered through Pick n Pay Groceries on Mr D and R842.05 when ordered from Spar through the Uber Eats app.

Mr D charges R35 for delivery, while Uber Eats quoted a R15.90 service fee and a R24 delivery fee.

Distance is likely a factor in these charges. The Pick n Pay pricing we obtained was from a store roughly 2.1km away, while Spar’s pricing was from an outlet around 6.1km away.

The table below compares prices for 15 products available through both Pick n Pay Groceries on the Mr D app and Spar’s grocery offering on the Uber Eats platform.