New online news publications taking on News24 and IOL in South Africa

Many new online news publications have launched in 2025, which adds more voices to the South African media landscape. These include The Common Sense, Newsday, and Truth Report.

South Africa’s online news sector is already very competitive, with many publications fighting for market share.

News24 is the biggest publication in South Africa, with 507,000 daily readers. Its Afrikaans counterpart, Netwerk 24, attracts 130,000 daily readers.

Other prominent publications in the general news market include IOL with 308,000 daily readers, Daily Maverick with 155,000, and Citizen with 136,000.

BusinessTech, MyBroadband, and Daily Investor are all in the Top 8 publications by readership. However, they focus on niche areas – business, technology, and finance.

Although many of South Africa’s top media companies are struggling to make ends meet, money is now flowing into new online media ventures.

In 2025, numerous new online publications were launched. Some of them are well-funded, with tens of millions of venture capital behind them.

In September 2025, The Common Sence was launched. Well-known political and economic expert Frans Cronje is the main driver behind the project.

The Common Sense is well-funded through local and international backers, and it has a high-end office in the sought-after Melrose Arch precinct.

The Common Sense describes itself as a third-space tech-based media company representing the future of what many media companies will become.

In August 2024, Newsday was launched by a group of young journalists with a passion for media and journalism.

Newsday, backed by Broad Media, describes itself as a trusted source of information about South Africa with investigative journalism, general news, and in-depth reporting.

Shortly before that, Truth Report was launched. The online news platform and podcast network has the backing of Rob Hersov and Nick French.

Truth Report is well-funded and boasts well-known podcasters as content creators and partners to the publications.

These podcasters include Gareth Cliff, Renaldo Gouws, Phumlani Majozi, Morning Shot, THEE Sama Sambit, Colonel Chris Wyatt, and Joe Emilio.

In April 2025, Martin van Staden, Head of Policy at the Free Market Foundation, announced the re-launch of the Rational Standard.

Rational Standard provides analysis and insights from voices that dissent from the artificial and politically contrived consensus in public discourse.

The chart below, courtesy of Similarweb, provides an overview of the traffic of these new online news publications.

It should be noted that this traffic estimate from Similarweb is only for the website, and does not include podcast and social media views.

Truth Report and The Common Sense focus heavily on video and social media, where they already have a strong following.

Truth Report has 97,000 subscribers on YouTube and has racked up over 10 million views in 2025.

Common Sense has attracted 5,100 subscribers and 309,000 views on YouTube over the last two months.

New news publications’ traffic over the last 28 days

Top 10 South African online publications by daily readership