Warning to online gambling companies in South Africa

The Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (DTIC) says excessive gambling advertising is partly to blame for the rapid surge in popularity of online gambling in South Africa.

The industry has seen immense growth in recent years. However, that coincided with a rise in the number of distressed gamblers seeking help in the country.

That is according to the National Gambling Board’s latest annual report, which also revealed that the number of distressed gamblers seeking help increased sixfold in the past year.

DTIC deputy director general for regulations, Evelyn Masotja, acknowledged the significant increase in gambling participation, the Sunday Times reports.

She said the high level of gambling advertising is partly to blame for the problem, adding that there is a need for stronger regulation in the space.

“It should be highlighted that gambling is a regulated industry, which means there is a need for strong regulatory measures,” said Msotja.

National Gambling Board (NGB) CEO Lungile Dukwana agrees. In the organisation’s annual report, he highlighted gambling advertising as being a significant risk facing the industry as it reaches all segments of society.

Advertising Regulatory Body CEP Gail Schimmel said her organisation had worked with the NGB to collate existing laws on gambling advertising into a single appendix.

“We have a draft that will be launched for comment at the Gambling Summit in November,” said Schimmel.

“We have also engaged with the NGB on how we can work together to ensure advertisers comply with existing law.”

Online gambling has taken South Africa by storm in recent years, but the legality of sports betting services offering online casino games has been called into question.

The NGB has repeatedly stated that online gambling remains prohibited in South Africa, except for betting on sports and horse racing.

Nonetheless, prominent sportsbook operators with licences from various provincial gambling boards still offer online casino games like slots, roulette, and blackjack.

The NGB has highlighted this non-compliance among prominent operators, emphasising that those offering online casino games are doing so illegally.

Online gambling not legal in South Africa

There have been several attempts to regulate online gambling in South Africa, but none of them have been signed into law.

The NGB’s stance is supported by a Supreme Court decision from 2011, involving Piggs Peak Casino, in which the court upheld a High Court ruling that online gambling was not permitted in South Africa.

While the National Gambling Amendment Act introduced regulated online gambling and was assented to by former President Thabo Mbeki in 2008, it was never put into operation.

There have been several attempts to introduce new laws to govern online gambling in South Africa, primarily from the Democratic Alliance, but these have not made it through Parliament.

Stakeholders believe the surge in illegal online gambling activities and the widespread advertising of gambling, which often targets vulnerable populations, have presented new challenges for regulators.

According to an InfoQuest survey from April 2025, many South African gamblers said they were gambling more now than they were a year ago.

The survey was a follow-up to a study conducted on approximately 300 South African gamblers in March 2024, and 48% of respondents said they were gambling more often than they were last year.

“This surge in frequency points to growing engagement, possibly fuelled by the rise of easily accessible online platforms, aggressive marketing, and shifting social norms,” said InfoQuest managing director Claire Heckrath.

She said a third of gamblers say they use surplus funds, meaning a concerning 63% are likely using funds intended for essentials, savings, and other financial commitments.

The NGB said the convergence of technology, consumer behaviour, and regulatory frameworks has made responding to these challenges essential.