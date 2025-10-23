People sharing videos of school fights in South Africa can get into big trouble

The Film and Publication Board (FPB) says South Africans who share videos depicting violence by and against children online could be fined up to R150,000 or face up to two years in jail.

The watchdog issued a statement highlighting its concern over a video circulating online, in which a learner hits another learner with a stick.

“The content of the video clip and the sharing thereof by any member of the public is in contravention of Section 18G of the Films and Publications Act,” the FPB said.

It explained that Section 18G prohibits the distribution of photos or videos depicting violence against children.

Hulisani Ramugadi, acting CEO of the FPB, said the watchdog is gearing up to “aggressively” deal with online harms, ensuring a safer online environment for the South African public.

“The distribution of the material underlines the continuing unprecedented trend of online harms directed at children and other vulnerable groups, including women and people with disabilities,” she said.

“Being online is a human right issue which every South African should enjoy, whether for social, economic, or educational purposes.”

The FPB stated that it has written to social media platforms to have the video removed, adding that it will monitor the removal process to ensure no further dissemination or distribution by the public occurs.

“Members of the public are advised not to share, re-post or distribute the said video in any form because they will equally be guilty for the dissemination or distribution of prohibited content, thus being held liable for fines and penalties,” it said.

The FPB is a regulatory body responsible for assigning age restrictions to films, games, and some publications. It also regulates online content.

In August 2023, the regulator published new draft industry codes and guidelines aimed at preventing online harm in South Africa. They were still under development in late 2024.

South Africa’s new rules for sharing content on social media

The FPB’s draft industry codes and guidelines were published in three parts, covering the classification of harmful content, prevention of online harm, and guidelines for peer-to-peer video sharing.

The regulator said harmful or prohibited content includes child pornography, so-called “revenge porn”, hate speech, and content that amounts to:

propaganda for war;

incitement of imminent violence;

advocacy of hatred based on an identifiable group characteristic; and,

incitement to cause harm.

It broadly describes harmful content as that which causes emotional, psychological, or moral distress to a person.

The proposed regulations include forcing online platforms to implement mechanisms to lessen online harm. It shared instructions to which they must adhere:

Do not host or distribute prohibited content

Immediately suspend access to prohibited content if they become aware of it on their platform(s)

Make consumer support easily available through any means of communication, including email, phone, and WhatsApp

Implement systems to let consumers report and lodge complaints about prohibited content

Prohibited content must be reported to the FPB

The FPB’s draft peer-to-peer video sharing guidelines were designed to guide consumers on how to share videos among peers and peer groups across various platforms.

Peer-to-peer platforms are described as distributed platforms that allow the sharing of content directly between two users, without an intermediary.

However, the authority expanded on the definition to include direct messaging and private groups. This includes private conversations on Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter/X, and Telegram.

The Films and Publications Act prohibits the sharing of private sexual photographs or videos without the consent of those who appear in the content, and with the intent to cause them harm.

The FPB’s guidelines include respecting copyright and intellectual property, considering others’ privacy, ensuring content shared is lawful, and following individual platforms’ guidelines and terms of service.

It also advises obtaining consent before sharing content, considering context and appropriateness, providing correct attributions and creditations, and considering the safety and well-being of others.