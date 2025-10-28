From zero to 200,000 in three months

Newsday has shown exceptional growth since its launch in August 2025, reaching 200,000 monthly readers in October.

A group of young journalists, passionate about the media, launched Newsday on 1 August 2025 with the backing of Broad Media.

The publication focuses on South African news and includes investigative journalism, political developments, business news, and in-depth reporting.

Over the last three months, Newsday has built up a strong core audience of registered members who visit the publication daily.

In October 2025, Newsday had reached 200,000 monthly readers. Its readership grew by 124% over the last month, which shows the new publication’s strong momentum.

Newsday has 28,000 registered members and newsletter subscribers, growing by around 10,000 new members per month.

It has also launched its new Android, iOS, and Huawei mobile apps, making it easy for readers to enjoy the publication on a smartphone.

On its first day, the app was installed by over 1,000 users, which shows the demand from Newsday readers for this service.

You can visit Newsday, register on the publication, or download the apps using the links below.

All of Newsday’s services are free, and it will remain that way for the foreseeable future. Registered users receive an ad-free experience.