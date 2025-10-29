Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers says ban ads for online gambling

Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers has called for South African regulators to crack down on online gambling advertising.

During an earnings call earlier this week, Summers highlighted that more than R70 billion was taken out of the market by the gambling industry.

This is more than the revenue Pick n Pay generated in the half-year ended 31 August 2025. To put this into perspective, it means more money was spent on gambling than on groceries at Pick n Pay in six months.

“This is money that has been hoovered out of this economy in extraordinary amounts, and the people who are predominantly the victims are the ones who can least afford it,” Summers told Cape Talk.

“It’s down at the lower end of the market where people are battling to feed their families, never mind anything else. It’s just bizarre, and the quantum is absolutely massive.”

Citing data from banks, Summers said roughly 20% of South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants go straight into online gambling. He is calling for a crackdown on online gambling advertising.

“I think that there are two elements here. It should be far harder taxed than it’s currently being taxed, and there needs to be some sort of control and regulation put in place,” he said.

Summers believes it should work similarly to cigarette advertising and noted that in places like the United Kingdom, betting companies aren’t allowed to advertise on football jerseys.

Meanwhile, in South Africa, prominent sports teams like the Sharks provincial rugby team have companies like Hollywood Bets as their primary sponsor.

“Belgium, the Netherlands, and Italy have made a move to totally ban any marketing or advertising of online gambling. It’s a complete scourge,” added Summers.

However, the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (DTIC) is aware of the situation. It recently said that excessive gambling advertising is partly to blame for the surge in popularity of online gambling.

Warning to online gambling companies in South Africa

The online gambling industry has seen significant growth in recent years. However, this has come at the cost of more distressed gamblers seeking help in South Africa.

The National Gambling Board’s (NGB’s) latest annual report revealed that the number of distressed gamblers seeking help increased sixfold in the past year.

DTIC deputy director-general for regulations, Evelyn Masotja, acknowledged the problem, adding that the high level of gambling advertising is partly to blame.

She agrees that there is a need for stronger regulation in the gambling marketing space in South Africa.

NGB CEO Lungile Dunkwana agrees. He highlighted gambling advertising as being a significant risk facing the industry as it reaches all segments of society.

Advertising Regulatory Body CEO Gail Schimmel said the organisation was working with the NGB to collate existing laws on gambling advertising into a single appendix.

“We have a draft that will be launched for comment at the Gambling Summit in November,” she said.

“We have also engaged with the NGB on how we can work together to ensure advertisers comply with existing law.”

While online gambling has taken the country by storm, questions about the legality of sports betting services offering online casino games remain.

The NGB has repeatedly emphasised that online gambling remains illegal in South Africa, with the exception of sports betting and betting on horse racing.

Nonetheless, prominent sportsbook operators with licences from various provincial gambling boards still offer online casino games like slots, roulette, and blackjack.