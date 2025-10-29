Online gambling banned in South Africa

The National Gambling Board has welcomed a recent Supreme Court of Appeal ruling, which held that bookmakers may not offer roulette games in Gauteng unless they also carry a casino licence.

The judgment effectively bans online sports betting services from offering casino games through their platforms.

Although the ruling is specific to Gauteng, the National Gambling Board has stated that it applies to all South Africa’s provinces.

“The Supreme Court held that, in terms of the Gauteng Gambling Act, it is unlawful for bookmakers to offer fixed-odds bets on the outcome of a casino game, including the game of roulette,” it said.

“This SCA judgment has affirmed the deliberate South African gambling policy approach to the regulation of casinos, betting, limited payout machines, and bingo as separate modes of gambling.”

The National Gambling Board said licensees are required to operate strictly within the parameters of their licensed gambling mode.

“South Africa does not permit interactive gambling, while the betting sector is permitted to offer their fixed odds betting through online platforms,” it explained.

“The authority to accept bets online by betting licensees is not intended to extend to interactive gambling as this remains unlawful in terms of section 11 of the National Gambling Act.”

The terminology “betting” refers to games like sports betting. In contrast, interactive gambling refers to playing casino games like roulette, blackjack, and poker online.

“By offering online casino-type games, certain betting operators are effectively operating as casinos, in contravention of the law,” the National Gambling Board (NGB) stated.

“This is not only unlawful, but it is an unfair practice as licensed casinos are prohibited from offering similar casino-style games online.”

The unfairness is exacerbated by casinos being subject to a higher tax bracket than bookmakers, despite online operators benefiting from a much broader market reach.

“The judgment further clarifies that the argument that the bookmakers are offering casino games as contingencies by betting on the outcomes as permitted by the National Gambling Act is not sustainable.”

The NGB said this reaffirms its interpretation that contingencies permitted in the betting sector refer to events or occurrences that are still to take place and that casino games are not events or occurrences.

Bookmakers must remove casino games

Screenshot of World Sports Betting website showing links to live casino games

“While this judgment was premised on the interpretation of the Gauteng Gambling Act, its implications extend to all bookmakers across the country,” the National Gambling Board said.

“Therefore, the NGB calls on all bookmakers who engage in this practice of offering casino-style games as their source of contingency betting to refrain from such practices and comply with the applicable laws.”

The board’s acting CEO, Lungile Dukwana, said the NGB called on all provincial licensing authorities to monitor their respective licensees’ compliance with the applicable law and licence conditions.

“Provincial authorities must also ensure that swift and decisive action is taken in accordance with the applicable laws of the country in cases of non-compliance,” said Dukwana.

The NGB warned that the law empowers it to confiscate winnings associated with illegal gambling activities.

“Interactive gambling is unlawful and any person or entity offering such games is engaging in unlawful gambling operations,” it said.

“Winnings emanating from interactive gambling will be isolated and confiscated in line with section 16 of the National Gambling Act.”

Furthermore, the National Gambling Act imposes criminal sanctions for anyone who acts in contravention of the law.

The NGB said that this includes imprisonment not exceeding ten years or a fine not exceeding R10 million or both.

Money spinner

The NGB’s annual reports show that online sports betting platforms have become a huge money spinner for provincial authorities, and turnover from betting now exceeds that of casinos by a substantial margin.

According to the National Gambling Board’s latest annual report, South Africans wagered R1.14 trillion during the financial year that ended on 31 March 2024.

Gross revenues from gambling reached R59.3 billion during the year, with 60.5% attributed to betting, primarily online, on events like horse racing and sports.

Less clear from the report was whether earnings from the casino games offered by online sportsbook platforms were being aggregated under betting or another category.

A recent analysis by The Outlier showed that the money spent on betting has been increasing since around 2021.

Mpumalanga recorded the highest gambling turnover, or bets placed, at R359.3 billion, followed closely by the Western Cape at R353.2 billion. Gauteng trailed at R173.7 billion.

The Outlier found that the Western Cape and Mpumalanga reported the sharpest increases in gambling revenue.

Four years ago, South Africa’s richest province, Gauteng, earned the most revenue from gambling. The Western Cape has surged past, reporting over R5 billion more gambling revenue than Gauteng last year.

Mpumalanga recorded nearly the same gross revenue as Gauteng, which is curious given its much smaller population.

Billions in tax revenue on the line

Online betting operators have generated substantial additional tax revenue for the provincial governments that issue their licences.

The report showed that the Western Cape earned over 30% of tax revenues from gambling, banking almost R1.46 billion during the year.

Gauteng was in second place with R1.15 billion in taxes collected (23.8%), while Mpumalanga was third with nearly R890 million (17.8%) and KwaZulu-Natal fourth with R734 million (15.2%) collected.