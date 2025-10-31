International company rejects online gambling ban in South Africa

Online gambling operator Betway says it operates fully within South Africa’s legal and regulatory framework and remains licensed under the relevant provincial gambling boards.

Betway’s spokesperson was responding to MyBroadband’s question about whether it would withdraw its online casino games in South Africa following a recent statement from the National Gambling Board.

The National Gambling Board stated that a recent ruling by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) regarding interactive gambling in Gauteng applies to the whole of South Africa.

Sports betting platforms in South Africa have been using their provincial gambling licences to offer online casino games like slots, roulette, and blackjack.

This was despite the National Gambling Board (NGB) repeatedly warning that the only legal form of online gambling in South Africa was betting on events like sports matches and horse racing.

“While the SCA’s judgment was premised on the interpretation of the Gauteng Gambling Act, its implications extend to all bookmakers across the country,” the National Gambling Board said.

“Therefore, the NGB calls on all bookmakers who engage in this practice of offering casino-style games as their source of contingency betting to refrain from such practices and comply with the applicable laws.”

The board’s acting CEO, Lungile Dukwana, said the NGB called on all provincial licensing authorities to monitor their respective licensees’ compliance with the applicable law and licence conditions.

“Provincial authorities must also ensure that swift and decisive action is taken in accordance with the applicable laws of the country in cases of non-compliance,” said Dukwana.

However, Betway and the South African Responsible Online Gambling Association (SAROGA) disagree with the National Gambling Board.

“The recent Supreme Court of Appeal ruling was a narrow interpretation of the Gauteng Gambling Act and does not amount to a ban on online betting,” Betway told MyBroadband.

“We remain committed to working with regulators and government to ensure a clear, responsible, and well-regulated betting environment in South Africa.”

Betway did not respond to a question about whether it would challenge the National Gambling Board in court.

Piggs Peak

This is not the first time the issue of online gambling has landed before South Africa’s superior courts.

A 2011 Supreme Court decision involving Piggs Peak Casino upheld a High Court ruling that online gambling was not permitted in South Africa.

Legal experts at the time explained that what prevented companies from offering online gambling in South Africa was that getting a licence to run a legal online casino was impossible.

While the National Gambling Amendment Act introduced regulated online gambling and was assented to by former President Thabo Mbeki in 2008, it was never put into operation.

There have been several attempts to introduce new laws to govern online gambling in South Africa, primarily from the Democratic Alliance, but these have not made it through Parliament.

However, sports betting operators appear to believe they have found a way to circumvent the lack of a national licensing framework for interactive gambling.

They have used their provincial licences to offer nationally available services and offered casino games under the guise of being able to bet on the outcome of the game.

Billions in taxes on the line

One major difference between the 2010–11 Piggs Peak case and today is that there are now several well-entrenched and well-resourced gambling operators in South Africa.

In addition to printing money for themselves, these companies are also generating billions of rands of tax revenue for provincial governments.

The NGB’s annual reports show that turnover from betting platforms now exceeds that of casinos by a substantial margin.

According to the National Gambling Board’s latest annual report, South Africans wagered R1.14 trillion during the financial year that ended on 31 March 2024.

Gross revenues from gambling reached R59.3 billion during the year, with 60.5% attributed to betting, primarily online, on events like horse racing and sports.

Less clear from the report was whether earnings from the casino games offered by online sportsbook platforms were being aggregated under betting or another category.

A recent analysis by The Outlier showed that the money spent on betting has been increasing since around 2021.

Nationally, betting far outpaced other forms of gambling, generating a turnover of R761 billion — more than double that of casinos, which brought in R297 billion.

Mpumalanga, Western Cape, and Gauteng coining it

Gross Gambling Revenue trends from 2009 to 2024 between casinos, betting, bingo, and limited payout machines (LPM)

Mpumalanga recorded the highest gambling turnover, or bets placed, at R359.3 billion, followed closely by the Western Cape at R353.2 billion. Gauteng trailed at R173.7 billion.

The Outlier found that the Western Cape and Mpumalanga reported the sharpest increases in gambling revenue.

Four years ago, South Africa’s richest province, Gauteng, earned the most revenue from gambling. The Western Cape has surged past, reporting over R5 billion more gambling revenue than Gauteng last year.

Mpumalanga recorded nearly the same gross revenue as Gauteng, which is curious given its much smaller population.

The report showed that the Western Cape earned over 30% of tax revenues from gambling, banking almost R1.46 billion during the year.

Gauteng was in second place with R1.15 billion in taxes collected (23.8%), while Mpumalanga was third with nearly R890 million (17.8%) and KwaZulu-Natal fourth with R734 million (15.2%) collected.